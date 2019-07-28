For residents of unincorporated areas in county, the question before them is one of a basic government service: How can the county best maintain the roads they take each day from their homes to work and school?
It’s a simple, straightforward question.
The answer, unfortunately, isn’t.
The county is responsible for maintaining 726.2 miles of roads. Our recent poll question at lufkindailynews.com was: Would you support a bond for road repairs in Angelina County?
■ 47.7% of respondents said they would not support anything that will create additional taxes, even to repair roads.
■ 26.2% of those responding said they would support however much it takes to make these donkey paths driveable.
■ 26.2% of respondents agreed with this statement: The county can raise taxes 3.5% without putting the issue to voters. They should make do with that amount.
The county’s 2019 budget, which was approved in September 2018, is $25,826,409 in total revenue and spending. The tax rate is 45 cents per $100 valuation. The county was anticipating a slight bump — about 1.65% — in revenue as a result of new property being added to the tax roll.
Commissioners allotted almost $2.5 million to the road and bridge fund for the year, which is similar to the amount budgeted in 2018.
A conservative evaluation done by commissioners leading up to their 2018 budget workshops estimated the county needed at least $15 million to maintain its failing roads. At that time, commissioners said it cost about $42,000 to re-oil one mile of county road. And at that rate, it would cost more than $30 million to re-oil all of the county’s roads.
As many can attest, those potholes aren’t getting any smaller. We’re sure those cost estimates haven’t either.
As we have said on this page before, ‘‘It’s painfully obvious that the funds to maintain county roads aren’t keeping pace with the costs of maintaining those roads.’’ About the only thing commissioners and their constituents agree on is that neither side wants a tax increase.
So if that’s a non-starter, here are three other possible scenarios:
■ Angelina County could adopt a unit-road system, which was established in 1947 by the Legislature as an alternative infrastructure management system for counties. This system treats a county’s roads and bridges as a whole rather than by precinct. Road and bridge employees, funds and equipment are consolidated into one road and bridge department, which is managed by either a road supervisor or a county engineer. Commissioners have the same oversight of the road and bridge department as they do over the landfill or airport.
Angelina County voters rejected a unit-road system in a May 2005 election. The proposal failed by a 2,614-1,296 vote.
■ If additional tax revenue is out of the question, commissioners could start reducing or eliminating some services or programs to save money. But make no mistake about it, those cuts probably result in shuttering facilities and eliminating donations to almost every treasured community program or organization. That potentially could be even more unpopular than raising taxes. What the county won’t be able to eliminate is the continued rising cost of unfunded mandates foisted onto it by the state.
■ Do nothing and continue to limp along as we have been for far too long.
The results of our online poll are nonbinding — no harm, no foul, so to speak.
But that’s not the case with our other three proposed scenarios. Those results would be binding, and every one of us who calls Angelina County home will be tied to the outcome, whatever it may be.
