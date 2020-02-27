‘‘Now is the winter of our discontent’’ is perhaps the most famous and most quoted opening line of any Shakespearean play.
It’s the opening soliloquy by a young Richard, Duke of Gloucester, in the play ‘‘Richard III.’’ Most scholars believe “discontent” refers to a temporary and passing condition of sadness, because winter is the season when things are dormant or dead.
Substitute ‘‘illness’’ for ‘‘discontent’’ and Angelina County residents will feel right at home in that world of misery, fighting the fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, aches and chills that accompany the flu.
Flu season hit Angelina County hard this year, and several public entities have been experiencing its effects. No school district has been immune; each has reported flu cases. The Wells and Zavalla school districts both had to close for a couple of days due to ‘‘excessive illness’’ and to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities. Kurth Memorial Library had to close earlier this year because 50% of its staff was out with the flu.
It makes sense. In order to have a ‘‘well’’ school environment, parents need to seek appropriate medical treatment for any member of the family at the earliest signs of a fever. And a sick person should stay home until they’ve gone 24 hours without a fever.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity has been on the rise in the U.S. for 12 weeks and is expected to continue for weeks. Confirmed cases of influenza in Texas are widespread and high.
Angelina County is seeing the highest rates of Flu A and B.
The CDC said its information only comes from sites willing to report influenza cases, so the majority of influenza cases are not reportable by law in Texas and there are likely more cases the CDC is unaware of. The first course of action the CDC recommends is to get vaccinated. There are four current vaccines available for the flu. The next is to take everyday preventative actions to stop the spread of germs by avoiding close contact with sick people, avoiding touching eyes/nose/mouth, covering coughs and sneezes and washing your hands often with soap and water.
Finally, they recommend consulting a doctor about antiviral medications and taking them if the doctor prescribes them. They can make the illness milder and shorten the time a person is sick.
The pressing health threat at Central ISD isn’t the flu, but pertussis, which is more commonly known as whooping cough. It’s a highly contagious respiratory tract infection marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like “whoop.”
“We contacted the Centers for Disease Control, and they gave us the protocol on what to do,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “We’re already disinfecting rooms, and we’ve notified everyone in the district. We’ve taken extra measures to contact anybody who may not be vaccinated, we’ve spoken with anyone who may have come in contact with the student on the bus and throughout the elementary school.”
Rooms are being disinfected twice a day and buses are being disinfected once a day, he said.
While that may sound excessive, it’s not. Whooping cough spreads through coughing or sneezing, skin-to-skin contact or by saliva. Recovery happens slowly and requires antibiotics, but may take months.
Deaths associated with whooping cough are rare, but most commonly occur in infants. That’s why it’s so important for pregnant women, and others who have close contact with infants, to be vaccinated against the disease.
That’s another part of the problem — more parents are subscribing to anti-vaccine beliefs. Texas allows parents to file for an exemption from vaccines for “reasons of conscience.’’
That’s frustrating and frightening when fighting the spread of diseases for which there is a vaccine. It’s terrifying when something new, like the coronavirus — officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization — keeps finding new targets.
A growing list of nations are bracing for the illness to breach their borders; about 81,000 people around the world have been sickened to date. The disease has idled factories, frozen trade routes and crippled tourism, raising concerns about the expanding economic fallout. Health officials have little ability to detect, respond and contain the disease, raising concerns that it could easily run rampant.
