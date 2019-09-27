The 35th edition of the Texas State Forest Festival wrapped up on a high note on Sunday, as the downpours that prevented many from attending the first two days gave way to some mostly beautiful weather for the remainder of the event.
After last year’s Forest Festival was plagued by rain for all five days, Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, said the team was prepared for bad weather and knew exactly what to do this year.
They should be old pros by now.
The Forest Festival is a fantastic event, one that celebrates our community’s heritage and natural resources while providing entertainment for people of all ages. Proceeds go back to multiple organizations in town to keep the community going and support the county, such as Angelina/Beautiful Clean, the Texas Forestry Museum and the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
But it also has been an unlucky event over the years, as far as the weather goes: It’s often as hot as blazes, even at night, or plagued by torrential storms that either curb or — in this year’s case — cripple attendance.
A Friday night of the event was rained out in 2013, while scattered showers throughout the week kept a large crowd at bay in 2009. And Hurricane Rita wiped it out completely in 2005.
It takes more than 300 volunteers to make the Forest Festival the success it is, typically drawing crowds of around 30,000 each year. That’s why we find it so heartbreaking when Mother Nature interferes with what is surely Lufkin’s favorite event, reducing attendance this year to a mere 13,000 guests.
But what can be done? Fall in East Texas is a fantastic time of year, but it also happens to be the peak of hurricane season.
The festival could be moved to October or even November, but that would likely do little to fend off storms: Lufkin has seen an average of 4.37 inches of rainfall in September, 5.16 inches in October, and 3.96 inches in November over the past nine years.
Furthermore, the most rain falls in Lufkin during the 31 days centered around Nov. 1, with an average total accumulation of 4.5 inches, according to weatherspark.com. That same website’s tourism score — which favors clear, rainless days with perceived temperatures between 65 and 80 degrees — for general outdoor tourist activities in Lufkin is from early April to early June and from early September to late October, with a peak score in the first week of October.
So why not push it back a little? There’s very little we can do to predict our precipitation, but we can at least guarantee some cooler temperatures a little deeper into the fall.
And it’s not like some unbreakable tradition ties the festival to September anyway; it moved to its September date in 1988. The Chamber revived the festival as an annual event in 1984, merging it with what was then known as the Southern Hush Puppy Olympics in May 1985. From 1938 to 1953, the festival was held as an annual county fair event on the 30 acres where Lufkin Middle School is now, reaching crowds of 8,000.
So while moving the Forest Festival to mid- or late-October might not keep patrons any drier, with nothing binding the event to its customary September schedule, we would be all for enjoying it anytime other than one of the hottest months of the year — even if we still need to carry an umbrella.
