Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the Angelina County Heart Alliance, which has given defibrillators to more than 20 community organizations and schools to increase the likelihood of surviving a cardiac event. Residents of Deep East Texas will more likely die from cardiovascular diseases than residents in any other region of the state or throughout the U.S., according to the American Heart Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Registered nurse Tina Ford said heart disease is the No. 1 killer. “The (automated external defibrillator) is made to be used by a lay person that doesn’t have medical training to treat that patient until someone with advanced medical training can reach them.” Ford also happens to be the co-chairman of the Heart Alliance’s Heart Scoot Color Run/Walk on Saturday. Nancy Sanchez, her co-chair, says there’s a 90% chance of survival if a defibrillator is applied after someone has suffered sudden cardiac arrest. “And that is significant for a survival rate until an EMS personnel arrives,” she said. The defibrillators are designed to be easy enough for a child to use if necessary, Ford said. The two women say the money the event raises comes from local residents and helps local residents — they’re hoping to raise $20,000 this year. We hope they do. Check-in for year’s event is at 7 a.m. Saturday and the event starts at 8 a.m. at Ellen Trout Zoo. Interested participants can register at angelinaheart.org.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed its Lufkin location after 10 months in business. The restaurant began in Fort Worth and has expanded since then, with 147 stores in 17 states. Twenty other locations are under construction. Owner Scott Davis said the closure was due to weak sales. “There was a fight that broke out about two months ago, and we had some bad social media coverage about it,” Davis said. “We couldn’t recover from it.” That’s understandable, but not the whole story. Lufkin police reported responding to more than 13 different disturbances from when the eatery opened through Aug. 28. The disturbances ranged from fights to assaults. We’re not sure who deserves the blame for the closing: the owners for hiring an ineffective staff or the patrons who didn’t know how to behave in public.
A toast to Dr. Daniel Fuentes, the first orthopedic surgeon in Lufkin to be nominated as a Texas Top Doctor. The publication reviews and lists health care providers for the public. He said being nominated is a reflection of what patients think of him, and he said he is honored to hear their thoughts. “I’m very honored to be selected as a Texas Top Doctor and orthopedic surgeon,” Fuentes said. He has practiced in Lufkin for 19 years.
A toast to the Junior League of Lufkin and its members for holding its Little Black Dress campaign to raise awareness about poverty — and money to combat it. Wearing the same dress every day gives women a tiny taste of what it’s like to have limited resources, but more importantly it reminds all of us how prevalent poverty really is, even in Angelina County. “The poverty level for a household of four is an annual income of $25,750,” a press release from the organization said. “According to a 2018 United Way report about financial hardship in Texas, approximately 20% of families in Angelina County live in poverty. Another 30% live above the poverty line but below the basic cost of living.” All donations will help the JLL with other events they do throughout the year to help Angelina County residents.
Editor's note: Is there a person or organization you'd like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident?
