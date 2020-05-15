I voted by mail when I served overseas. The military has been voting by mail since the Civil War. Business people, scholars, elected officials and those who will be out of the county for an election vote by mail. The elderly often vote by mail as do those who can’t make it to the polls.
Each state has different rules for voting by mail. Voting by mail is not a casual exercise. You must apply for a ballot stating why you need to vote by mail. That application is reviewed, and if the applicant is registered to vote, s/he gets a ballot.
Once you apply for and are sent a ballot, that is noted in the voter registration program every polling station uses. You cannot come in and vote in person if you have been sent a ballot. If you have mailed in your ballot and change your mind, you can go to the elections office and have them find your ballot and destroy it.
The ballot you receive requires that you follow directions exactly and return your completed ballot in a secure, special envelope. When the ballot is received, the election office secures it until the election, and it is then opened, checked, re-checked and counted. All of this, by the way, is done by representatives of both political parties.
I have served as an election judge for checking mail-in ballots. Everyone takes the task seriously and works to make sure that votes are valid.
Getting to vote in person at the poll is wonderful, but the important thing is getting to vote. Given that a potentially fatal disease is rampaging through the country, we should do everything possible to allow people to vote without risking illness.
Checking those mail-in ballots is tedious and time consuming, but I try to volunteer for every election because that service was so important to me for the 25 years that I represented America overseas.
