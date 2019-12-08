Most of us have a smile on our face when the weather starts to change and the holidays arrive.
We pull out our warm, cozy sweater — the one we look forward to wearing every year — and appreciate the warmth and smell of a crackling fire. This is how the holidays begin for many of us. It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for almost everyone.
While images of joy and happiness are on display around the clock, the reality for many isn’t necessarily cheery and bright. They’re not always grinches, but cold and dark might be a more appropriate description for their seasonal funk.
Medical experts say the holiday blues (Seasonal Affective Disorder) are a real phenomenon, affecting an estimated 10 million Americans. And SAD is four times more common in women than in men. SAD usually begins in fall or winter when the days become shorter and remains until the brighter days of spring or early summer.
Doctors theorize imbalances in brain chemistry and the hormone melatonin play a part. But constant reminders of others’ happiness are a painful reminder of what may be lacking in their own life. This is especially true for those dealing with family conflicts, break-ups, divorce, loneliness and mental health issues. Dark days and the stress associated with one or more of those risk factors, coupled with poor eating and drinking habits, a loss of energy and fatigue, further complicate the matter.
Other symptoms of depression include persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, guilt, indecisiveness, insomnia, irritability, appetite or weight changes, and aches or pains without a clear physical cause that don’t ease even with treatment.
People experiencing these feelings often retreat from everyone or everything to ‘‘hibernate.’’ Unfortunately, social isolation often exacerbates the feeling of loneliness, making the symptoms of depression worse. In essence, a depressed individual becomes trapped in a downward-spiraling scenario.
You can help yourself by learning to recognize the risk factors of holiday depression. Then learn how to avoid them.
■ For starters, manage your expectations. Unrealistic expectations give way to strife or discord, which lead to disappointment and additional anxiety. Instead, realize the holidays will end. Take stock of what you are grateful for and enjoy the company of family and friends.
■ Don’t try to do too much, especially if it means skimping on the daily routines that normally keep you healthy and happy. The pressure of trying to do everything for everybody isn’t as important as simply doing what’s necessary to take care of you.
■ Don’t fall into the social media trap. When we’re feeling vulnerable, it’s easy to start comparing our life to others. Don’t. Just Don’t. Many people carefully curate their image or personal brand on social media. That brief snapshot is just that, a brief snapshot of a single moment. It’s unrealistic to use that as a basis for any comparison. It bears repeating, don’t.
■ Finally, try these simple steps to help keep your mood and motivation steady: Eat well; exercise; surround yourself with good people; check something off your bucket list; spend time by a fire; take vitamins; manage your screen time; and get plenty of fresh air.
It’s normal to have some days when you feel sluggish or sapped of all your energy. The good news about SAD is that it’s treatable and usually resolves itself by the time spring returns. But if you feel down for days at a time and you can’t get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, see your doctor. This is especially important if your sleep patterns and appetite have changed, you turn to alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or you feel hopeless or think about suicide.
