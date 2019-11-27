A Thanksgiving-themed roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the volunteers who were on hand Saturday at the Brookshire Brothers Warehouse to help pack boxes for the 20th annual Community Food Drive. The Rev. Bettie Kennedy started the holiday tradition in 1999, delivering food to needy East Texas families from the back of her van. Longtime volunteer Bruce Love has been helping out since the food drive began in 1999. “The Reverend Bettie Kennedy inspired me to help out,’’ he said. ‘‘We delivered fifty boxes in 1999, and this year we’ll do two thousand.” Pct. 2 County Commissioner Kermit Kennedy said volunteering gives him the chance to see the good the community can do when it works together. It’s also a way to remember his mother. “She was always giving out food,’’ Kennedy said about his mother. ‘‘ She would fix beans and rice and cornbread and serve plates out of the back of her green van. ... My whole life, she was always giving something.” Volunteers — both young and old — worked to pack the boxes with traditional Thanksgiving staples like ham, green beans, cornbread, mashed potatoes, fruit and other goodies before drivers set out across East Texas to deliver the food. We commend the efforts of everyone involved to help ensure that no one goes hungry this week.
A toast to students in Rodger Martin’s autotech classes at Lufkin High School, who held a food drive and donated 150 bags of holiday food supplies to families outside Walmart. The majority of food was donated from teachers and students in the district and Brookshire Brothers. It’s the fourth year Martin’s classes have held the food drive because he believes it’s important for his students ‘‘to learn the value of giving.’’ Senior Colby Hanks said he hopes their one act of kindness will multiply and lead people to do the same. The students’ simple gesture personifies the holiday spirit: giving, gratitude and grace.
And while we’re at it, we’ll say thanks to Brookshire Brothers for once again offering its Brown Bags of Hope and Help a Neighbor in Need programs during this holiday season. The Brown Bags of Hope program is a year-round project in which customers can purchase one of seven different types of bags containing food stuffs, toiletries, school supplies, cooking essentials and more for $10. Help a Neighbor in Need is a new project that operates in stores with delis during the holidays, ending in early January. Customers and organizations have the opportunity to purchase a complete, hot holiday dinner for those who may go without this season. “It aligns with our company’s purpose and core values of giving back as a community grocer,” said Sally Alvis, senior director of marketing and public relations. “It’s a partnership between Brookshire Brothers and our customers because our customers purchase the brown bags.” More than 100 Brookshire Brothers locations have donated 11,000 bags and counting across the grocer’s market area, she said. Perhaps more importantly, the company tries to allow its stores to identify the needs of their communities. For example, the Brookshire Brothers location in Diboll donates to organizations in Diboll and the Zavalla location donates to the local food pantry. The bags can be purchased at the checkout counters at most Brookshire Brothers locations.
A toast to three Lufkin art students for creating a mural for the Rehabilitation Center’s pediatric hall at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Sophomore Molly Davis and juniors Parker Winthrop and Lola Pillows each said they hoped their work would impact children. The room is a central area amid smaller offices that allows speech therapists to do group and individual training. Director Nichole Chala approached Denise Davis, LHS School of Fine Arts department head, about creating the mural to stimulate conversations for their patients to develop communication skills. Speech language pathologist Jennifer Deikert said the mural gave the room a peaceful environment that was kid-friendly.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.