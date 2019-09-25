Angelina County residents raised their voices and Angelina County Commissioners listened.
Two commissioners changed their minds about a proposal to raise the tax rate to 50 cents per $100 valuation, which would have raised $4,099,361 more than last year. That proposal was 10 cents more than the effective tax rate and would have increased revenue by 25.25%.
Commissioners instead adopted a tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation, which will raise an additional $1,454,064 in revenue; an 8.96% increase over last year. The effective tax rate, which would have provided the 2020 budget the same amount of money as the 2019 budget, was 40 cents per $100 valuation.
The vote on both proposals was 3-2, with Commissioners Greg Harrison and Terry Pitts siding with County Judge Don Lymbery. Commissioners Kermit Kennedy and Bobby Cheshire voted against the lower tax rate and for the higher rate.
Harrison and Pitts said they were for giving money to law enforcement and that the county roads are in dire need of repairs, but changed their mind about having that large a tax increase. They said they realized the tax rate should have been increased incrementally for years.
As approved, the budget does not include raises for deputies, money for additional county personnel or raises for current employees. It also does not include any additional money to repair roads.
A dozen individuals spoke during a public hearing before the vote. Most opposed the higher proposed rate. Some were speaking against the measure for a second or third time during public hearings.
Most spoke about the cash-grab by commissioners and the financial burden the tax increase would create for them, providing for their families or operating their businesses. Johnnie Iguess asked commissioners, ‘‘How can you go home and sleep at night knowing that you do not care about us? And you don’t.”
Kelly Dickinson said he had never seen an erosion of public trust happen so quickly as was happening with the commissioners. “It’s almost as if five or six men feel as if they know how to manage a budget and allocate funds better than serfs who are forced to surrender the money without a vote,” he said.
We just hope these county residents remember what they didn’t want to pay for when the new budget year begins: law enforcement and road repairs.
The complaints about minor crimes and road conditions on social media are numerous. But vehicle burglaries and property theft become a major issue when they involve you. A revolving door at the sheriff’s office will only get worse. Deputies fresh out of law enforcement academies will come here to get experience and leave for any job that pays better. There’s no excuse for the condition of county roads, but there’s no money either, so that situation is only going to get worse. We do have two ideas that might eventually help road conditions: adopting a unit-road system or strengthening the qualifications for being a county commissioner.
Lots of crime and shoddy roads won’t do anything to attract new residents or companies. Actually, we’re afraid they may scare some away.
And as painful as it is to say, the comment from Harrison and Pitts that the tax rate should have been increased incrementally for years may be the most honest statement to come out of the day.
