Lufkin received a welcome piece of news on Tuesday when the Lufkin Economic Development Corp. announced a new manufacturing company will move to town and be operational by the third quarter of 2021. Standridge Color Corp. is a family-owned, Georgia-based company with seven manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company also has a facility in China and one in the Czech Republic. The company plans to hire between 15 and 20 full-time employees, in addition to using local contractors to convert the old Dunagan warehouse into their new facility. Standridge offers diverse services in the thermoplastics processing industry. They serve markets in the plastics industry, including blown film, cast film, blow molding, injection molding and profile extruding. They offer a single source for standard colors, custom colors, additive concentrates, custom compounding, custom resins and specialty dispersions with an expansive array of support and technical expertise, a press release by the EDC said. “They didn’t want any incentives, they wanted to be in Lufkin,” EDC director Bob Samford said, adding that the company already has proven that they will be good neighbors. Samford said the family-owned business already has made monetary donations to local educational programs and other charitable organizations in Angelina County. This is economic development at it’s best, Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said. “This represents good news in a very scary environment. It is a promise that we’re all hanging on. We will get through this.’’
Congratulations to Lufkin High School senior Andrew Adams, who recently became the second Lufkin student to receive a perfect score on the American College Testing entrance exam. His parents are Andy and Sheila Adams of Lufkin. The perfect 36 is the rarest score, with just 0.195% of students attaining it. The test is one of the accepted standards for college entrance and includes English, math, reading and science. Andrew said the test is a marathon and is mentally exhausting. “I took three four-hour practice tests, but the main preparation was done in the classroom, not the night before the test,” Andrew said. “I’ve worked hard in my classes for as long as I can remember, and that is what best prepared me.” He is involved with robotics, the LHS STEM Program and computer science UIL. He is also working with Lockheed Martin through an internship. Andrew said his dream career would be a software designer; he recently was accepted to attend Rice University in Houston. For those who want to become lifelong learners, Andrew offered this advice: “Always be eager to participate in class. Don’t be afraid to be wrong because when you are, people will correct you and you’ll become smarter. Most importantly, stay humble because you can’t learn anything if you think you know everything.”
Congratulations to Cindy Rich, the sixth-through eighth-grade reading teacher at Lufkin Middle School, who received the Gilbert I. Buddy Low Excellence in Education Award. The award was created in 2010 to celebrate and recognize “superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities,” according to the Beaumont Foundation website. It’s given to an elementary, middle school and high school teacher annually. They are honored at an awards gala and given a crystal obelisk, a portrait and $10,000. “(Rich) was chosen from an impressive collection of nominations submitted by schools throughout Angelina, Sabine and San Augustine counties,” said a letter from C. Edward Keller, president and CEO of the Beaumont Foundation. “In recognition of Mrs. Rich’s commitment to excellence in education and her superior dedication to inspire a spirit of learning in students, the Beaumont Foundation is hosting an awards gala in her honor.” Rich said she was overwhelmed to learn she was receiving the honor. “When I think of what kind of teacher I want to be, I think of the kind of teachers I wanted my children and my grandchildren to have,” she said. “That’s the standard I have set for myself. I try to show kindness and respect every day.”
