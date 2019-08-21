Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A couple of weeks ago, we used this space to wistfully hope that maybe this will be the year all motorists in the county finally learn how to safely drive in or through school zones. Sadly, we were wrong — in spectacular fashion — and not every school district in the county has started classes yet. Members of this board and our co-workers have been on quite a few campuses these past couple of weeks, either for back-to-school stories or to drop off or pick up our own children. After analyzing our school zone driving habits, it’s no wonder Zendrive graded Angelina motorists as a D, ranking 192nd out of the 253 graded counties. Discussing the school zone shenanigans members of our staff have witnessed, that grade may have been too generous. We don’t know what possesses these drivers to believe in their exaggerated sense of self-importance, but their dangerous driving methods are putting other drivers and pedestrians — our children — at risk. In Texas, all peace officers defined in Article 2.12 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure — and yes, that includes those working as school resources officers for school districts or colleges — carry the same authority to enforce the laws and preserve the peace anywhere in the state. That means they can issue a ticket or arrest you on an outstanding warrant. It’s past time for school officers to start exercising that authority, especially between the hours of 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. in school zones on weekdays.
A toast to Samuel Goodrum and Brandt Kovar, both 11, who won the North American Junior Bible Quizzing Tournament in Branson, Missouri. In addition, Samuel was voted the No. 1 quizzer of the year. The United Pentecostal Church International began Junior Bible Quizzing in 1982, with the goal of instilling knowledge about the Bible into children at an early age. This year, there were 90 teams at the national competition. Every child competing memorized 281 verses from specific books in the King James version of the Bible, and they were quizzed over them in a variety of ways. But in order to win, both boys not only had to memorize all 281 of the verses, they had to comprehend what they meant. The boys said the experience offered them many things of value, including Bible verses, study habits, friendship and, as Brandt put it, “learning the word of God, and then getting to minister it to other kids that don’t know about it.”
And finally, a reader-contributed toast from Annette Harvey, who wants to thank the Brookshire Brothers on North Timberland Drive for taking such good care of her when she became ill near the back of the store. She said a young man who was new to the store helped her up to the front near the deli, and the manager stayed by her side until her son arrived about 30 minutes later. They kept her buggy and purse right by her. She was brought cold water, and the deli brought cold compresses to help her feel better until her son could pick her up. She says they “went above and beyond” for her.
