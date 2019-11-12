The United Way of Angelina County is calling for a final push of donations this season as the organization is still 9% — or $28,351 — short of its 2019 goal of $315,000 after six weeks of fundraising.
By this time last year, our local United Way had reached 113% of its goal, part of a trend that had lasted for several years, according to executive director Carla Hight. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to press the panic button just yet.
The organization has had this issue before, in past years, and will continue fundraising until it hits its goal, she said. One year the fundraising went until the end of November, and our local chapter is prepared to do it again if necessary.
“What we did last year is really the uncommon,” Hight said. “What we’re doing this year is normal.”
We know Angelina County will come through, but it’s going to take all of us giving what we can to make sure none of the many agencies that rely on these donations suffers.
In fact, in all the decades our citizens and businesses have been raising money for the United Way of Angelina County, we’ve never failed to surpass the goal set by the local board — that’s 72 straight years of supporting agencies that help a lot of people — particularly children — in our community.
Here are the agencies that stand to benefit from the United Way if we reach our goal:
■ The Salvation Army and Adult Day Care Center, $60,000
■ Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, $42,000
■ Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin and Diboll, $15,000
■ The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, $11,000
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board for Protective Services, $10,000
■ Hospice in the Pines, $10,000
■ The Hope Center, $9,000
■ The Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll, $8,000
■ The Women’s Shelter of East Texas, $7,500
■ The Lufkin Adult Learning Center, $5,000
■ The Lufkin Workshop and Opportunity Center, $4,000
■ The McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington, $4,000
■ The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, $4,000
■ The Volunteer Services Council for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center, $3,500
■ United Way of Angelina County Emergency Relief, $57,000
■ United Way administration, campaign and office, $65,000
That’s the beauty of the United Way of Angelina County: It’s a one-stop place where residents of Burke, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Lufkin, Pollok, Zavalla and the unincorporated areas of the county can donate a little bit of money that, when combined, can do a world of good for the people served by these nonprofit agencies and their volunteers.
If you have the opportunity to donate to the United Way through your school, business or another organization, please do so. If that opportunity does not present itself, but you would still like to help, please get in touch with someone at the United Way office in Lufkin (1019 E. Denman Ave., 632-3203, united-way@consolidated.net, unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or United Way of Angelina County on Facebook) to find out how you can contribute.
Let’s be sure to do all we can to top this year’s target as quickly as possible.
