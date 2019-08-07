Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We wish we could say we’re surprised, but we can’t. It has, unfortunately, become an annual event. We’ll open this week’s Toasts & Roasts by roasting an unscrupulous company attempting to profit from our work by preying on the hard-working residents of Angelina County. Over the past several years, one Florida-based company has been mailing plaques with mounted restaurant reviews and business stories to unsuspecting East Texans. An invoice demanding payment, the current going rate is apparently $229, soon follows. This company is not affiliated with this newspaper, even though their representatives claim to be working for this newspaper. The Lufkin Daily News does not accept money for any stories and the newspaper does not sell plaques featuring articles from the newspaper. This company says it is the largest custom lamination and engraving company in the country, specializing ‘‘in mounting and laminating magazine and newspaper feature articles for businesses, sports figures, publishers, restaurants, and hobbyists all over the United States.’’ Everything published by The Lufkin Daily News is copyrighted, so this company is selling our content without our permission. Since almost every newspaper and magazine in the country copyrights their content, we seriously doubt they have permission to use any of the content on the plaques they’re shipping. The company has been investigated by the Florida attorney general’s office for violating numerous state and federal laws and regulations. A cursory search of Google and the Better Business Bureau website reveals numerous complaints from individuals and businesses claiming to have received unsolicited plaques, then being harassed for payment. “It makes me mad that we work so hard at trying to take care of people in our community and our local businesses, and for an outside company to try to come in and seemingly act like they’re us and try to take advantage of the customer with something we don’t sell, it’s very frustrating,” said LDN advertising director Tammy Kedrowicz. “I want people to contact us when outside people are trying to contact them to buy something, or if they’re in doubt about it, call us so we can notify the public of another outside company trying to take advantage of our community.” Kedrowicz can be reached at 631-2630 or tkedrowicz@lufkindailynews.com.
A toast to our local libraries for their work with children during the summer. It’s way too easy for kids to head to the pool or waste time playing video games — not that there’s anything wrong with either of those, since it is the summer, but our children need to keep their brains stimulated, as well. Lufkin’s Kurth Memorial Library, the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, the McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington and the Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells all hosted summer reading programs this year. In addition, the libraries hosted a number of fun, hands-on events that also happened to be educational. We thank our public libraries for teaching our kids that reading can be both educational and fun.
A toast to the Mary F. Atkinson Charitable Trust of Lufkin for donating $150,000 to the National Snaffle Bit Association. The funds will go toward NSBA’s new Tomorrows Horsemen program, which helps trainers learn business practices in specific areas, such as financial and business planning, budgeting, fiscal responsibility, strategic development, insurance contracts, employer responsibilities, customer service and communication. Marijo Meredith, the daughter of Mary Frances Atkinson, said she envisions this partnership expanding to all 50 states to help develop the next generation of horse trainers.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
