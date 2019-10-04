Deep East Texas’ connection to the internet just got a little bit stronger.
Or at least it will after the Economic Development Administration approved a $600,000 grant application from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments for broadband network design.
Those funds will help pay for broadband design for the seven counties declared a disaster area during Hurricane Harvey — San Augustine, Newton, Jasper, Sabine, Tyler, Polk and San Jacinto counties. Those areas have all agreed to a local match of 20%, which totals about $150,000, Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG’s executive director, said.
This project won’t build the infrastructure needed for broadband, but map where it should go, Hunt said.
Hunt said DETCOG is ‘‘actively pursuing’’ funds to cover the cost of designing a broadband network for the other five counties in DETCOG, including Angelina. Hunt said Lufkin’s population, and because Lufkin and Huntington already have broadband access, complicates the matter by restricting the type of funding DETCOG can seek.
He said DETCOG officials didn’t want to take a piecemeal approach to the project, but realize ‘‘it’s going to be impossible to flip a switch one day and light up all 12 counties.’’
Hunt said DETCOG is focused on moving forward until broadband access is available across the region and the gaps in service have been closed.
That’s a sensible approach. It’s also the right one.
The Federal Communications Commission says Deep East Texas has high-speed internet access because of reporting by businesses in the area. The reality is much different, which is why DETCOG has been working with inCode, a division of Ericsson Inc., to determine how many people in the region go unserved or underserved.
inCode’s analysis shows the lack of high-speed internet creates a large, negative impact on the region. But not having broadband isn’t just a hassle for people wanting to visit Facebook or Instagram or Netflix, that study shows. Barriers to access create quality-of-life issues on a day-to-day basis in the areas of education and health care for rural residents.
And it’s an economic development issue, too.
A study earlier this year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce showed how better internet in rural communities could add billions to the state and federal economy by 2021. Adding digital tools in rural communities would facilitate faster growth and could increase rural business revenues by $84.5 billion across the country, according to the study.
Specifically, that translates into $12.5 billion in annual sales and 45,937 jobs over the next three years for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, according to the report.“Ensuring that small businesses in rural America have good digital skills, are able to attract tech talent, and benefit from fast connectivity will deliver increased economic prosperity in rural communities.”
Hunt knows DETCOG is undertaking an ambitious and, in many ways, scary project because of its potential effect on schools, hospitals and industry. We want industries to come in here and provide jobs and services to the region. In turn, every other sector of the community also benefits.
But none of that happens without the quality internet service that’s necessary to be able to do business. Hunt and DETCOG’s leaders understand this, and they understand the importance of having a plan that features a logical progression that provides a service built to handle the region and its growth.
After all, the future of our region depends on it.
