Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball told Angelina County Commissioners during a recent budget workshop that a law taking effect Sept. 1 will increase the number of civil court cases. Ball also told commissioners that guilty pleas in some of those cases may result in a defendant losing their right to possess or purchase a firearm.
House Bill 1528 requires a defendant charged with assault/family violence, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by fine only, to now appear before a judge in court to enter a guilty plea or to plead nolo contendere. But before defendants can enter a plea, or the judge can accept it, Ball said the judge must admonish defendants by using this statement:
‘‘If your are convicted of a misdemeanor offense involving violence where you are or were a spouse, intimate partner, parent, or guardian of the victim or are or were involved in another, similar relationship with the victim, it may be unlawful for you to possess or purchase a firearm, including a handgun or long gun, or ammunition, pursuant to federal law under 18 U.S.C. Section 922 (g)(9) or Section 46.04(b), Texas Penal Code. If you have any questions whether these laws make it illegal for you to possess or purchase a firearm, you should consult an attorney.’’
We think it’s about time.
Actually, we think it’s long overdue.
Texas observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month each October. Locally, the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas works daily to raise awareness of the problem in our community. The crisis center provides a safe house that offers shelter for victims of domestic violence and advocates that can help victims psychologically, legally and beyond.
And make no mistake, it is big a problem.
It’s rare that a day goes by that there isn’t a report of family violence in our daily police blotter. The Lufkin Police Department’s annual report on crime statistics shows there were 425 family violence incidents in Lufkin in 2018. The 2017 report shows 440 incidents. Crime statistics from the sheriff’s office aren’t any prettier —152 family violence cases in 2018, 107 in 2017.
And yet, as ugly as those statistics are, they pale in comparison to state and national statistics. The National Domestic Violence Hotline says that, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That adds up to more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year. Statewide figures by the Texas Department of Public Safety from 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available, show more than 195,315 wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends and others were injured or died at the hands of a ‘‘loved one.’’
HB 1528 was sponsored by state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Dallas). It also requires arresting law enforcement agencies to prepare uniform incident fingerprint cards on those arrested, which will be forwarded to the DPS and then, ultimately, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Ball said the language regarding the loss of firearms was vague, and could result in judges interpreting the law differently, depending on how they read it. He also said JP courts have not received any guidance from DPS or the Legislature about the changes.
HB 1713, also sponsored by Ramos, would have required a person convicted of any offense involving family violence or a felony or a person who is the subject of a protective order to surrender firearms owned by the person. That piece of legislation never made it out of the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee.
That’s a shame.
Family violence is knowable, predictable and preventable. And yet, we continue to underestimate its reach and devastation.
That too, is a shame.
Ramos’ legislation falls well short of stronger federal background checks or red flag laws. But, maybe, it’s just enough to remind East Texans that love should never hurt.
