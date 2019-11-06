Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to Southland Federal Credit Union, which recently helping the Salvation Army kick off its annual holiday food drive. All of the food collected during the drive will benefit the Salvation Army’s community feeding program. That program serves roughly 24,000 meals a year, according to Capt. Jennifer Phillips. ‘‘It’s just an honor to be part of the community and to be helping and giving back, doing the most good,’’ said Jonathan Matthews, the credit union’s CEO. Phillips said the food drive, which will continue through Dec. 24, is just one of several planned charitable events coming up. The organization is also holding its Angel Tree program, a Santa’s Breakfast event, and its annual Kettle campaign. ‘‘We have several different kickoffs coming up, but we appreciate the whole community that gives back to Lufkin,’’ Phillips said. For more information about becoming a partner for the food drive, contact the Salvation Army at 634-4132. Those who are interested in assisting with this year’s Kettle fundraising may also visit registertoring.com.
A toast to the Lufkin High School Panther Band for earning first place overall at the National Association of Military Marching Bands State Military Marching Contest. The band received first division superior ratings from all five judges and earned a first-place ranking in Class 5A from all five judges, culminating in the overall first place. “I am so proud of our students and their performance,” band director George Little said. “The students really focused on doing their best more so than on winning. We had our best performance of the year, and we are very happy with the results.” Fans have two more chances to see the band’s award-winning performance: at halftime of Friday’s regular season finale against Waller and on Saturday at Honor America Night. For info on Honor America, call the LHS band office at 630-4353.
Congratulations to Jesse Moody, who was chosen as the Lufkin Fire Department’s new fire chief. Moody is a 26-year veteran of the department. He began his career in 1993 and has served as a firefighter/paramedic, climbing up the ranks to fire chief. Prior to being the chief, he served as battalion chief. “In the application and interview process, we felt that Jesse Moody’s level of experience and internal knowledge was unbeatable,” City Manager Keith Wright said. “He can hit the ground running and give us the best opportunity to build upon our past successes while taking the department to the next level.” We agree.
Finally, best wishes to pastors Jason and Rachel Isclaw, who are in the process of revitalizing one of the oldest churches in Diboll.The Prairie Grove community was established in 1845. A church and school were built in the 1880s; Prairie Grove Baptist Church was in operation until a decade ago. With the assistance of Michael Rushing and former member Neil Ford, Prairie Grove Baptist will be an independent, fundamental, traditional Baptist church. “The pastor and I have a vision, and that is for this church to once again be the heart of the community,” Rushing said. “We want to see souls saved and lives changed all for the glory of God.” Prairie Grove Baptist will have Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 5 p.m. A grand opening service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday.
