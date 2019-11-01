Busted bumpers. Bashed grills. Scratches. Dents. Totaled cars.
The most dangerous animal in North America during October, November and December may be a deer, according to insurance and wildlife experts.
The driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed on U.S. Highway 69 in the wee hours of Tuesday morning will attest to that. The 27-year-old man swerved to avoid a deer and overturned his 2014 Volvo truck tractor, towing two trailers, and spilled an undetermined amount of diesel fuel. He wasn’t injured in the crash, but a hazardous materials team had to be called in to clean up the spill. The roadway was closed for roughly eight hours.
Deer collisions become more frequent during fall and winter due to deer migration and mating season. There are about 1.4 million deer-related accidents annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Those accidents cause 175-200 deaths, 10,000 injuries and and $1 billion in property damage annually, according to NHTSA.
But State Farm notes that while there was a decline in deer crashes, the average cost of property damage increased. The national cost per insurance claim now averages $4,341. Among the top five states with deer-automobile collisions, Texas comes in at No. 5 with 60,857.
Unfortunately, advances in technology don’t always apply. An analysis by Consumer Reports shows 38% of new cars now come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. But not all systems are designed to recognize large animals.
With Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, motorists are more likely to be going to work and driving home at dusk and dawn, when deer are the most active. You can improve your chances of averting a deer collision by following these tips:
■ Always wear your seat belt.
■ Be extra careful when driving in areas known to have many deer. Deer crossing signs are there for a reason. It’s important to always be aware that deer mostly move in packs, and that when you spot one deer, it is likely that there are ‘‘friends’’ nearby. Deer can be active any time of the day, but typically are most active at dawn and dusk.
■ Use high beams at night unless there is oncoming traffic. High-beam headlights increase your vision and will increase your time to react to a deer lurking along the side of the road.
■ Don’t rely on deer whistles. These are aftermarket devices that some drivers put on their front bumpers to scare off animals. But animal behavior remains unpredictable.
■ Do not swerve if you see a deer. The leading cause of accidents, injuries and deaths from deer-related accidents is when vehicles swerve in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer. Swerving can result in vehicles moving into oncoming traffic, crashing into trees and other objects, or even rolling over. While it may be against a driver’s first instinct, the safest thing to do is slow down as much as possible and let your vehicle strike the deer.
Sometimes an accident is unavoidable no matter how careful you are, and deer can dash out from cover with no warning, giving you no chance to stop. If you hit a deer, you should do the following:
■ Move your vehicle off the road and turn on your hazard lights. Call the police. If possible, take pictures of the scene and any injuries to passengers or damage to the vehicle, for insurance purposes.
■ If the animal runs away after the accident, get a picture of hair or blood on the car to show that a deer was involved. Use this evidence to have the accident processed under comprehensive coverage.
■ Get contact information from any witnesses, especially if the animal runs off. If witnesses are able to wait, ask them to report what they saw to the police.
■ Even if you think the damage is minimal, check to be sure your vehicle is safe to drive. Look for tire damage, broken lights, fluid leaks or loose parts. You may need to call a tow truck.
■ Do not approach the deer, even if you think it’s dead. A wounded animal could injure you.
A deer in the headlights is a frightening sight, and the damage that hitting a deer can cause to you and your vehicle is even more terrifying. We should all stay mindful of the fact that deer are on the move this time of year as we drive through the Texas Forest Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.