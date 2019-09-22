The Salvation Army and Adult Day Care Center, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin and Diboll, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, the Angelina County Child Welfare Board for Protective Services and Hospice in the Pines.
Each is vitally important to our community, for very different reasons. And yet none is able to do what they do without your help.
The United Way of Angelina County kicked off its 72nd annual fundraising drive on Friday, with the goal of raising $315,000 to help support 16 local nonprofit agencies.
“I think we’re off to a really great start, this being Carla’s (Hight) 21st year, we had some really great energy,” said Erika Neill, the 2019 fundraising campaign chairman for the United Way. “We have some new employers in town we’re hoping will add to the United Way donation. So hopefully we will blow the socks off this $315,000 goal.”
Keep in mind, through good times and bad, that the agency has never failed to reach its campaign goal in this community. That only happens because of the caring, generous nature of our citizens.
Those agencies serve thousands of people every year — people in need of what these agencies provide: food, clothing and shelter, both physically and spiritually.
Here are the agencies that stand to benefit from the United Way if we reach our goal:
■ The Salvation Army and Adult Day Care Center, $60,000
■ Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, $42,000
■ Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin and Diboll, $15,000
■ The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, $11,000
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board for Protective Services, $10,000
■ Hospice in the Pines, $10,000
■ The Hope Center, $9,000
■ The Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll, $8,000
■ The Women’s Shelter of East Texas, $7,500
■ The Lufkin Adult Learning Center, $5,000
■ The Lufkin Workshop and Opportunity Center, $4,000
■ The McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington, $4,000
■ The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, $4,000
■ The Volunteer Services Council for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center, $3,500
■ United Way of Angelina County Emergency Relief, $57,000
■ United Way administration, campaign and office, $65,000
As you can see from that list, money given by our community is put to work helping people in our community. Only 1% of the money goes to the national United Way. In fact, 91 cents of every dollar raised go directly to the agencies to assist them in their missions.
During the next few weeks, there is a good chance that someone will ask you to donate to the Angelina County United Way. When someone does, we hope you will give the matter heartfelt consideration and make a donation. If no one asks you, you can still contribute by sending your contribution to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764 Lufkin, TX 75901. For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call (936) 632-3203.
It’s not just a great cause — it’s a selection of great causes. Please give what you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.