When tragedy strikes — whether it’s a personal or national event — it can bring the strongest people to their knees. When children are involved, a tragic situation can become even more complicated.
Over the past month, Hudson ISD has lost two of its staff members — one at the high school level, and most recently, a teacher’s aide at the primary campus — both due to tragic situations.
The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages “parents, teachers, childcare providers and others who work closely with children to filter information about what has happened during a tragedy and present it in a way that their child can accommodate, adjust to and cope with.”
It’s important to note that no matter what age or developmental stage the child is in, they probably know something about what has happened. Children are remarkably perceptive. It’s up to parents, teachers and childcare providers to wade through the information and present the truth in an age-appropriate way.
Dr. Michele Borba, an internationally recognized expert and author on children, teens, parenting, bullying and moral development, suggests using the T.A.L.K. method when telling children about tragic events.
T — Talk about the tragic event and ensure your children have accurate information that comes straight from you.
A — Assess how your child is coping. Tune into feelings and behaviors he/she might be exhibiting. Every child handles a tragedy in different ways. You know your child better than anyone, so be on the lookout for any changes in behavior.
L — Listen to your child’s concerns and questions. Use the “Talk. Stop. Listen. Talk. Stop. Listen” model as you discuss the tragedy. Listen more than you talk.
K — Kindle hope that the world will go on despite what has happened. Help your child realize that though there is tragedy, evil and horror, there is also goodness, compassion and hope. Point out the positive qualities and focus on those.
Borba lists her top 10 tips on how to talk to kids about tragedy.
1. Keep yourself strong and calm for your child’s sake.
2. Talk about a tragedy to kids in age-appropriate terms.
3. Tune into your child’s feelings.
4. Provide accurate, age-appropriate information.
5. Limit or monitor news.
6. Comfort kids with family activities by sticking to routines.
7. Tune into anxious kids.
8. Do something proactive as a family.
9. Point out the heroism.
10. Help your child learn to grieve.
Look out for telltale signs that your child might not be coping well, including sleep problems, physical complaints, changes in behavior and emotional issues, such as sadness, depression, anxiety or fear.
Remember that children only cope as well as we do. If they see their parents overwhelmed with anxiety, fear and grief, they will in turn become overwhelmed. The key is to be honest. Let them know you are affected, but that you will also remain strong, as a family, through the situation. Try to maintain daily routines to create a semblance of normalcy, predictability and safety in their world.
We commend the Hudson ISD leadership who were quick to quash gossip by keeping parents informed. We also applaud the district for providing counselors at multiple campuses to meet with those who were affected by both losses and who may need additional emotional support, and for recognizing the parents’ roles as communicators to share with their own children about what happened.
In an email from Hudson ISD superintendent Donny Webb, he said the district is praying for comfort and healing and asked parents to do the same for all involved. We hope you join us in sending additional positive thoughts and prayers to the Hudson ISD team during this tragic time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.