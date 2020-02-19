Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations to Central High School 10th-grader Grace Brown, who has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence. The award is given for “outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.” The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists created the congress to gather “many of the country’s finest high school students who aspire to careers in medicine and single them out for special recognition and ongoing membership.” Grace said she first became interested in the medical field when she learned about sports medicine and animal medicine in an eighth-grade career tech class. “I like helping people,” she said. “I think sports medicine would keep me moving and active, like if I was a physical therapist or a sports medicine doctor. If I could go to track meets and work, that sounds pretty cool.” Grace will travel to Lowell, Massachusetts, this summer to attend the congress; the award will be announced on the last day. She said she is excited to learn from professionals and ask questions about their career journey. She and other students will watch a surgery and have an opportunity to submit questions for the surgeon to answer in real time, learn about state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, meet other students aspiring to be in the medical field and more during the congress. Grace’s parents, Brianna and Andy Brown, said they had never heard of the congress until they received a letter inviting Grace to attend. “They found us,” Andy said. “We’re excited for Grace. We think it’s a great opportunity.” “We’re definitely very, very proud,” Brianna said.
A toast to Pineywoods Community Academy’s Mason Wood, who wrapped up his senior season by finishing in 14th place in the 100-meter breaststroke in the Class 5A division at the state meet in Austin Saturday. Wood finished the race in a time of 1:01.49. The PCA standout is the school’s first swimmer to ever compete at the state meet.
Finally, congratulations to Judy Scibetta and Earl Parker, who got married on Valentine’s Day in the chapel at PineCrest Independent Living Facility. Earl came to PineCrest when he brought his wife of 55 years to an Alzheimer’s unit in 2015. After she passed away in 2016, he decided to stay at the nonprofit retirement center because he enjoyed it. Judy came to PineCrest after the death of her husband of 40-plus years so she could spend the last chapter of her life in Lufkin where her beloved aunt and uncle had come to live years ago. Judy and Earl’s relationship began when Judy was looking for someone to care for her cats. She asked Earl because he was able to be on his feet. “He said he’d think about it,” Judy said. “The next day he said he would, but I had already asked my neighbors across the street.” But the spark was planted, and their relationship blossomed from there. After the wedding, the couple will fly to Holland to visit the fields of millions of tulips together, and they will return to combine their lives in a newer, bigger home at the center.
