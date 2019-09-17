Fall in East Texas doesn’t really start until the Texas State Forest Festival does, and it appears that this year will be no exception.
The 35th Forest Festival begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. Cloudy skies and a chance of showers are in the forecast several days during the festival, but high temperatures will only climb into the low 90s, while nighttime lows fall into the lower 70s. After baking or roasting for the last few months, that sure sounds like a welcome relief.
The Texas State Forest Festival is the most-attended event in East Texas every year, according to the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. And more than 25,000 people are in attendance year in and year out because the mixture of exciting new events and tried-and-true fan favorites offer fun for the entire family, according to Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce
New to this year’s festival is a kids science safari STEM activation center in the children’s area, provided by Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Texas Forestry Museum. The goal of the children’s center is to provide a safe, fun place for children to go while their parents enjoy the carnival, according to Jennifer La Corte, executive director of AB/C.
She said the children’s area is geared toward kids up to the age of 10, and will feature crafts, games and shows at no additional charge.
Lumberjacks aren’t new to the festival, but this year’s lumberjack show is. The All-American Lumberjack Show will be doing everything from boom racing, log rolling, ax throwing, spring boarding, tree hopping and a lot more. And once a day, the lumberjacks will teach the younger members of the audience how to run on the logs. We’d suggest parents bring a change of clothes for the kids lucky enough to get to try that.
Todd Armstrong Shows is producing this year’s carnival, which will feature a variety of thrilling, chilling and challenging rides for all ages. Jurassic Kingdom, a live “edu-tainment” show that teaches children about dinosaurs and various fossils, is returning to festival, as are the Bear Hollow Wood Carver, petting zoo, miniature horse races and the camel rides.
The East Texas Cheerleading Championship & Pom Pon/Dance Competition starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The LISD Education Foundation’s Corporate Challenge starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Representatives of local businesses will be competing in egg races, hoola races, tug-of-war and more.
The Lumber-JACKED Fitness Challenge and the fun run are set for Saturday morning. Other activities include Zumba with Rudy Flores, the strong man/woman competition and the Little Jack Ninja Obstacle Course. Anderson Elementary School PE teacher Aby Goff will be hosting a bike safety event for children.
And on Saturday afternoon, the Southern Hushpuppy Championships have always been entertaining, and tasty, too. This year’s edition shouldn’t be any different. There also are a variety of commercial booth exhibits and displays and food. Lots and lots of food. We’re partial to the ribeye sandwiches by The Roundtable.
Live musical performances are scheduled each night. Performers include the Stephen F. Austin State University Steel Drum Band, Brian Harkness, The Brick Street Blues Band, Sam Shupack and the Grateful Geezers. The Los Leñadores student organized mariachi band from SFA will perform for the first time on Sunday.
A wine and beer garden will be located inside the food court beside the live music and dance floor. Security will be provided and IDs will be mandatory.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening, 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Gate admission is $6. Children 3 and under get in free. Unlimited carnival wristbands are $25 on Saturday and $20 every other day. For more information, contact the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 634-6644 or visit the official website at TexasStateForestFestival.com.
