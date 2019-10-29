Schools across the nation take up the fight against youth alcohol and drug abuse with the annual Red Ribbon Week campaign, which started last week and runs through Halloween.
As the nation’s largest and oldest drug prevention campaign, Red Ribbon Week reaches more than 80 million people each year throughout the United States.
The week commemorates the sacrifice made by DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who died at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico while fighting the battle against illegal drugs to keep our country and children safe.
The problem with teen drug and alcohol abuse is one not just of access but also awareness.
Red Ribbon Week activities are designed to raise awareness concerning the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among children. The idea is that commitment to educating kids on the dangers associated with those substances will increase the chances that they will make better decisions in life.
While the efforts of educators in this campaign are always appreciated, it’s been proven that vigilant parents provide the most effective drug-free message and have the greatest success rate in protecting kids from risky behavior.
That success rate doesn’t stem from anything special that parents are doing. They’re simply having conversations with their kids and monitoring their behavior and activities. As the first teacher in a child’s life, parents can deliver the message and make sure the child follows through.
It’s not fun being “the bad guy” who demands to know where your child is going, who he or she is going with and when they plan to return home. However, it is essential. Parents reinforce how much they care by double-checking a teen’s story and then waiting for him or her to walk back through the door.
At the moment, the teen probably won’t like the attention their ‘‘uncool’’ parents have focused on them; maintaining close tabs takes away opportunities for some “teen fun.”
The true appreciation of their parent’s watchful eye won’t come until that teenager has grown up and has children of his or her own.
So how do parents begin that conversation with their kids?
Again, it’s so simple that any parent can do it:
■ Be absolutely clear with your kids that you don’t want them using drugs. Ever. Anywhere. Get specific on setting the rules.
■ Be a better listener. Ask, and encourage, questions. Paraphrase what your teen says to you.
■ Give honest answers. If you don’t know the answer, don’t make it up. Find out and then share that information.
■ Don’t react in such a way that it will cut off any future discussions. Parents shouldn’t let statements their teen makes challenge or shock them.
Parents and students can also take the National Red Ribbon Campaign Pledge to help create a drug-free America.
Parent Pledge
■ As parents and citizens, we will talk to our children and the children in our lives about the dangers of drug abuse.
■ We will set clear rules for our children about not using drugs.
■ We will set a good example for our children by not using illegal drugs or medicine without a prescription.
■ We will monitor our children’s behavior and enforce appropriate consequences, so that our rules are respected.
■ We will encourage family and friends to follow the same guidelines to keep children safe from substance abuse.
Youth Pledge
I pledge to grow up safe, healthy and drug-free by:
■ Understanding the dangers of drug use and abuse.
■ Respecting myself and being drug free.
■ Spreading the word to family and friends about the importance of being healthy and drug free.
