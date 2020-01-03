People who lived through the Great Depression learned and retained some hard lessons about living in lean times. Their personal finance lessons were focused on getting more for their money by building a budget. If they were frugal enough, maybe they managed to stash away something for retirement.
As the retail surveys following the holiday shopping season begin to trickle in, it’s apparent those lessons are lost on families today.
Holiday sales rose 3.4% this year over 2018, according to a survey by Mastercard SpendingPulse. That shopping pushed Christmas spending to more than $1 trillion in the United States. The average U.S. household spent $1,496 during the season, according to Fortunly.com. And nearly one-quarter of Americans believe their Christmas spending will leave them in debt.
But a new year isn’t enough to shake the post-Christmas doldrums once the holiday bills start to arrive and folks are left holding a very inadequate-looking checkbook. We should all be wary of this scenario, but — more often than not — we’re not.
Americans young and old simply are not setting enough aside to help us survive a temporary layoff, much less to sustain us through our golden years.
Americans don’t know much about personal finance, which is a shame, because a little knowledge on the subject can go a long way toward creating a much more comfortable and stress-free life.
The basics are simple: Set some money aside for emergencies, pay extra toward your debts until they’re all gone (and stop signing up for more debt), and have a portion of your paycheck diverted to a long-term savings plan like a 401(k) or a Roth IRA. It’s easy to learn more about any of those steps, either online or at your local library.
Those of us in the generations after the baby boomers should already know we can’t rely on Social Security being there when we retire; that’s all the more reason we should be diligent in our financial planning. Young people need to know that the more they can invest now, the better, because of the effects of compound interest.
There’s nothing wrong with working past retirement age, but all too often our bodies, minds and/or job opportunities are reduced right around that point. It behooves all of us, but especially those who have time on their side, to learn about the importance of financial planning and to put that knowledge into practice.
It’s important to put these lessons into practice now because the bills keep coming long after the paychecks stop arriving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.