A toast to Lufkin native Matthew Paneitz, who has been living and serving abroad with an organization he created more than 15 years ago. Paneitz’s Long Way Home uses sustainable design and materials to construct self-sufficient schools that promote education, employment and environmental stewardship. The organization started in Guatemala by building an 18-building campus out of 500 tons of trash. It has since expanded to other countries like South Africa. Paneitz graduated from Lufkin High School in 1994. He joined the Peace Corps to follow a girl and build his resume, but he found a calling, instead. “All my reasons at the very beginning were shallow,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to do anything great for the world or anything like that. Then I was exposed to all of the agony and the pain and suffering, and I couldn’t just drop it.” Paneitz said he wants better for Guatemala and countries like it. “When you go into a foreign country and you’re going to build something, you first of all have to develop trust,” he said. “The East Texan in me figured out that the only way you can really build trust is to outwork everybody.” But rather than simply building things for the community, the organization wanted to create a school to train the community to do the work that their government isn’t doing. “We call it hero school,” he said. “We’re trying to develop heroes.” Paneitz said there are now 150 children and parents attending classes and that they are very protective of the school. They also have an excellent role model for a hero in Paneitz. For more information about Long Way Home, including a documentary hosted by actor Sam Waterston, visit lwhome.org. Click on the donate button at the bottom of the page to support Paneitz and the work being done by Long Way Home.
A toast to all of the guests who painted the town purple to help the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas celebrate 40 years of service to the community during Saturday’s Purple Gala at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The theme for the evening was “Unmasking Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault,” which tied in with guests wearing elegant masks in the masquerade ball-like event. All of the proceeds from the event benefit the center and the client services it provides, which include enhancing “the safety of women, children and men by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services,” as it says in their mission statement. They also offer free counseling, sexual assault services and even an emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse. Between volunteers, sponsors and East Texans donating to the center’s thrift stores, it truly is a community effort.
We’ll tip our cap to former Huntington Highstepper Addie Howard, who recently was named one of four dance captains of the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles. Howard has been dancing since she was 4 years old. She danced at the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance, Susan’s Studio of Dance, on the Huntington Sparklers in middle school and the Highsteppers in high school. She was a lieutenant for two years and captain her senior year. Howard plans on pursuing a degree in dance and becoming a dance instructor. She’s wanted to be a member of the Apache Belles since she saw them perform at a game when she was in the sixth grade. She said being a captain was a dream she never thought would become a reality. “It feels great to represent Huntington,” Howard said. “When the captains strut onto the field at each game, they will announce that I’m from Huntington, and it makes me feel proud to represent my small hometown.”
