We’re observing Halloween today.
It is widely believed that many of the Halloween traditions we are familiar with originated from ancient Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain which marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter or the “darker half” of the year.
It begins the three-day observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs and all the faithful departed.
The holiday isn’t as safe as it once was, but the most frightful aspect of today’s festivities may be the weather. The forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers during the day, with a mostly clear night. Today’s expected high is 54 and the low is around 35.
There are at least four holiday events today of which we are aware:
■ Main Street Trick-or-Treat. 3-5 p.m. Children, with their parents, walk the streets of Downtown Lufkin in a family-friendly, trick-or-treating experience.
■ Trick-or-Treat at Kurth Memorial Library. 4:30-8 p.m., Kurth Memorial Library. 706 S. Raguet St. For info: Circulation Desk 630-0560 or kurthmemoriallibrary.com.
■ Denman Avenue Baptist Church fall festival. 5-7 p.m. 1807 E. Denman Ave., 634-6691.
■ Today is the last day of the Texas Forestry Museum’s Halloween Trail I-Spy. Families are invited to hunt for Halloween characters and win prizes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Still the allure of going from home to home to show off your costume and find the best treats may be too much for some to pass up. While that’s understandable, it presents a new set of problems for homeowners who could fall victim to a Halloween trick.
Insurance experts offer the following tips:
■ Declutter your yard. Remove outdoor items, like tools and children’s toys, from your walkway and put them away in a secure place. It prevents possible theft as well as potential injuries.
■ Leave a light on. Turn your porch and sidewalk lights on so trick-or-treaters can clearly see their way to your door.
■ Stay “in” for the night. Leave house lights on so trick-or-treaters — and possible vandals — believe you are home, even if you aren’t.
■ Keep your pets inside. Pets that become agitated by the doorbell or unexpected guests should be kept away from the front door.
■ Park it away. Put your car in the garage for the night. This gives potential vandals one less target.
■ Get smart (tech). Smart home technology is a great way to monitor and secure your property after dark.
Enjoy a safe All Hallow’s Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.