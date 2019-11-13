Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the four members of our community who were honored last week during the 2019 Salute to Healthcare banquet. Hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, the banquet honored medical and health care professionals in East Texas for their exemplary achievements. Dr. Sid Roberts, director of the Temple Cancer Center, served as the emcee for the evening. This year’s award recipients included: Dr. Charles Kent, DDS, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kent, an orthodontist, was recognized for running his practice in Lufkin for decades and for his contributions to the community. “I’m very humbled by this,” Kent said. “I would never have dreamed it. Thank you, those that chose me. But I have to tell you, this honor belongs to a really big team.” Ashley Berry, founder of the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, was honored as the Individual of Merit. Berry is a breast cancer survivor and, recognizing a need in the region for an assistance program that will cover bills and basic cost of living needs for people undergoing treatment, created her nonprofit. “Thank you,” she said. “After today, when I have a client call to say she’s facing eviction, another to say that they feel like they’re about to lose the land their trailer sits on currently, another who is caring for her husband with cancer and they depleted all of their savings and they just need their light bill paid, I’ll continue this work. Until I can’t work anymore. With the little that I have, and this great community. I’m confident in the fact that we will pay light bills, we will pay rent, we will pay every utility, kids will have exactly what they need. I promise you that.” Dr. Linda Chase was named the Healthcare Professional of the Year. She is the medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at Woodland Heights Medical Center. As Lufkin’s first and only full-time neonatologist, Chase is constantly on call, Roberts said. “Thank you so much,” Chase said through tears. “Henry had no idea what he was in for. He and I got married a couple weeks before we moved down here, and he wakes up in the morning to an empty house and I’m running down the hallway screaming about quadruplets. I would not be able to do what I do without his support.’’ RN Janie Lee was recognized as the Nurse of the Year. She has worked for more than 30 years in many different areas. She is now a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner with the SANE program and is also a house supervisor at Woodland Heights. “Oh, my gosh, thank you so much. This is beautiful. I love this,” she said. “I love nursing and I love people. Thank you again.” Because Angelina County is a medical hub for the Texas Forest Country, there are a lot of dedicated doctors, nurses and other health care workers here, so all of the award winners or nominees are to be applauded. We salute, and thank, all of you.
A toast to three family who have permanently changed the lives of five Lufkin children with the help of Buckner International. The organization’s mission is to transform the lives of vulnerable children, enrich the lives of senior adults and build strong families through Christ-centered values. Five siblings — three girls and two boys — were given a second chance at family after being in the foster care system since January of 2017. While the goal for adoption is to keep siblings together, that isn’t always the reality. That would be the case with these children if not for the care and concern of three East Texas families. “The families all decided that these guys are going to stay siblings, so they decided to create an extended family,” Wendy Robuck, Foster Care and Adoption supervisor for Buckner International, said. “So they do everything together: They do birthday parties, holidays, they make sure the kids see each other. They still see themselves as siblings, and they see the other moms and dads as aunts and uncles.” Susan and Doug McBride adopted the two boys, Carene and Jon Hammond adopted two of the girls, and Katie and Derek Garrison adopted the oldest girl. These families all have their own connections to each other outside of the adoption process, as well. Derek and Carene are brother and sister, while Susan and Doug are family friends of Carene and Jon through jobs at the Lufkin Fire Department. “When you have families like this, it’s not even the next best thing,’’ Robuck said. ‘‘It is the best thing.” Yes, it is.
