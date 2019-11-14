Fall in East Texas means it’s time for football. And if there’s one thing we like more than football, it’s good football.
This year’s group of high schools have delivered that and more in a season in which each of our local teams punched their respective tickets to the postseason.
Successful high school programs are nothing new for East Texas football fans, who pack their local stadiums every Friday night.
For starters, Lufkin is coming through in a big way once again. The Panthers have spent the entire season ranked in the Top 10, and they wrapped up a second district title even before the last night of the regular season.
As the No. 5 team in the state, it looks like they’re just getting started.
With Texas commit Jerrin Thompson leading the defense and Jordan Moore putting up one of the best quarterbacking seasons in Lufkin history, the Panthers will be a tough out in the playoffs.
Their only loss was in the opening week of the season to 6A powerhouse Longview. Let’s hope their next loss doesn’t come until sometime next season or later.
Then there are the Diboll Lumberjacks.
Even before the season started, we had an idea something special was brewing in Diboll under head coach Blake Morrison’s direction.
We just didn’t know exactly how special it would be.
This year’s group of Lumberjacks has been a steam roller throughout the regular season. They are the first Diboll team since 2000 to finish the regular season unbeaten and they have leveled every obstacle in their way.
In fact, their only real test of the season was a hard-fought road win against a Jasper team that is a legitimate competitor for a 4A crown.
In our preseason football edition, we said not to be surprised if Diboll sneaks into the Top 10. They laughed and took it further as they finished as the No. 5 team in the state and the No. 1 team in their portion of the East Texas Football poll.
With a defense that may be the state’s best in their division combined with Daris McMillan, one of the best running backs in Texas, they are no longer hoping to win big.
They’re expecting it.
Just down the road, the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs are showing you can never count them out.
Despite a young squad, Corrigan-Camden knew anything less than another playoff appearance would be a bust. And once the season started, they showed there was plenty of fight in these ’Dogs.
They’ll have their hands full in the playoffs, but they show year in and year out that you can never count Corrigan-Camden out.
Then there are the high-flying Indians. Even after a good 2018, they insisted they would be even better in 2019.
They haven’t disappointed with an offense that racks up more than 46 points per game. That was a big reason behind an 8-2 regular season that has a chance to stretch on into December.
The name Groveton comes with some big-time tradition. This year’s Indians have upheld that tradition while making a name for themselves.
Then there are the Huntington Red Devils. They liked last year’s postseason berth so much that they’re back for more.
When a playoff spot was on the line against Tarkington, Huntington laid it all on the line in its best performance of the year. The result was a win and back-to-back playoff appearances.
With a young quarterback and a young group in Huntington, don’t be surprised if these Red Devils are back in the playoffs next season.
With that in mind, the next few days are a perfect chance to get out and see your local football stars show the rest of the state what we already knew.
These guys can play.
