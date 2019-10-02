Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We believe the changes the Texas Department of Agriculture is proposing to make to the Community Development Block Grant Program are a bad idea. The agriculture department’s proposal would consolidate the Regional Review Committee into one statewide 14-member board. The Regional Review Committee determines which municipalities get funding for what projects. There are currently 24 regions made up of representatives from their cities and counties. They determine priorities for grants and set matching fund limits. Those monies are then distributed to the municipalities throughout Texas by the Council of Governments. The Deep East Texas Council of Government’s Regional Review Committee is made up of 12 representatives, six representing cities and six representing counties. The agriculture department’s proposal sets up yet another version of the urban vs. rural battle, where big counties like Harris, Travis or Bexar have the only voice. “We would like to at least, if they are going to consolidate, for our local rural areas to have a voice also on these large committees,” said Judge Mark W. Allen, the county judge in Jasper County and the Texas Association of Regional Councils vice president. “We’ve got positions on this, the optimum would be to leave it alone. But if they can’t, at least allow us to tell you what we know is going on in our own neighborhood.” Allen said he wants to keep the Regional Review Committee process as unchanged as possible. “We know best what needs to be done. What everybody is going through. And we know how to best support our people at a local level and regional level.’’ That makes a great deal of sense, especially if we want to make sure that our region, and all the small regions, are represented.
A toast to All Seasons Roofing for donating its time and resources to fix the roof of the home of retired Vietnam veteran Oliver Harris. The charity Shingles for Shelter was started by company owner Bob Bowman three years ago. The charity donates a roof to two homes in Lufkin every year. Harris has lived in his cousin’s home on Groesbeck Avenue for 15 years. The roof has been in need of repair since it was damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008. “When I moved back here 15 years ago, I thought, this is my community. I’ve got to do the best thing I can do to make it strong,” Bowman said. “Three of my sons work with me, and I try to teach them that you’ve got to give back. You can’t just prosper and not give to the community. You’re only as strong as the weakest part of your community.” Harris said Bowman’s willingness to help was both a miracle and a blessing. “It was a miracle from God that somebody would do this,” he said. “In Texas, we’re known for helping one another. It might not come when you want it to come, but it usually comes. You’ve just got to be patient.”
Forty-two years and counting. That’s how long the Gloria Russell Children’s Ministry has been serving the children of East Texas, with no plans of slowing down. Russell founded the ministry in 1977 after having a vision of a safe place where children could learn about God’s love. Over the next 40 years, Russell built a ministry that trained volunteers for outreach efforts like the popular back to school rally, summer backyard Bible clubs, mission trips, Circle Club and Victory Camp. Today Gloria Russell Children’s Ministry has more than 40 volunteers working in some capacity and is looking for more to help run its programs. “It was always our same purpose — to reach children with the gospel,” Russell said. “If anyone reading this feels called to serve by helping or teaching once a week, please call me. It is a wonderful opportunity to mentor.” The ministry’s phone number is 634-2582. The email address is grcm@windstream.net.
A toast to the Lufkin Education Foundation, which raised $4,200 at its Corporate Challenge during the Texas State Forest Festival, according to executive director Vercie McMullan. The Corporate Challenge is a field day for adults with the goal to raise money for children. She said the response was tremendously positive and that it could become a signature fundraiser for the foundation. It sure looked like everyone was having fun.
