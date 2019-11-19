Residents and businesses have stepped up to the challenge and come through once again for the United Way of Angelina County — taking the campaign into overtime to meet this year’s goal.
“It takes everybody to do this,’’ attorney Erika Neill, the 2019 campaign chair, said. ‘‘We need to remember that United Way is not fundraising for United Way … United Way is fundraising for all the different organizations in Angelina County.”
The 2019 campaign goal was $315,000. As of Friday, the organization had raised $319,288 or 102% of the campaign goal. We want to believe there may even be a little additional money still trickling in.
“We still have money coming in and we hope nobody stops giving,” Neill said.
United Way director Carla Hight said the campaign will continue on through the end of November.
Our community has always supported the United Way. This year marked the agency’s 72nd annual campaign. This year also marked the 72nd consecutive year to meet or exceed the campaign goal. That only happens because of the caring, generous nature of our citizens.
And best of all, the money given by our community is put to work helping people in our community. Only 1% of the money goes to the national United Way. In fact, 91 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the agencies to assist them in their missions.
Sixteen nonprofit agencies that serve thousands of people every year — people in need of what these agencies provide: food, clothing and shelter, both physically and spiritually — will benefit from this year’s campaign.
Those agencies are:
■ The Salvation Army and Adult Day Care Center
■ Angelina County Senior Citizens Center,
■ Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin and Diboll
■ The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board for Protective Services
■ Hospice in the Pines
■ The Hope Center
■ The Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll
■ The Women’s Shelter of East Texas
■ The Lufkin Adult Learning Center
■ The Lufkin Workshop and Opportunity Center
■ The McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington
■ The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll
■ The Volunteer Services Council for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center
■ United Way of Angelina County Emergency Relief
■ United Way administration, campaign and office
Each of these organizations is vitally important to our community, and all for very different reasons. And yet each relies on your help to make their mission possible.
That’s the beauty of the United Way of Angelina County: It’s a one-stop place where residents of Burke, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Lufkin, Pollok, Zavalla and the unincorporated areas of the county can donate a little bit of money that, when combined, can do a world of good for the people — particularly children — served by these nonprofit agencies and their volunteers.
We want to extend a huge “Thank you” to everyone who participated in this year’s United Way of Angelina County campaign. You are a true blessing to our community. If no one asked or you missed the opportunity to participate in this year’s campaign, you can still contribute by sending your donation to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764 Lufkin, TX 75901.
For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call 632-3203.
