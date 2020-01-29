Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations to Jessica Schlaudt, a 17-year-old home-school student, who finished first in the state in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Voice of Democracy essay competition. “I thought I was going to fall out of my chair when my name was called,” the Lufkin junior said. “It was such a total shock.” The Voice of Democracy competition challenges high school students to write an essay on a prompt about patriotism. Jessica placed eighth in state last year, but winning the competition is not something she’s unfamiliar with. Two of her older siblings previously have won. This year’s prompt was, “What Makes America Great?” She chose to write about how America is distinguished from other nations. “Each year, the competition really forces me to think about the topic and really put good thoughts into my essay,” she said. “This year’s topic, especially, opened my eyes to how blessed we are as a nation.” Each student who wins his or her state competition receives a $10,000 scholarship and an invitation to attend the national competition in Washington, D.C.
A toast to the nonprofit organization Book Buddies of East Texas for promoting reading in East Texas. Since its creation in 2016, the organization has given away 200,000 books to East Texas students through its partnership with Better World Books. The nonprofit presented 26,000 books to Lufkin ISD in May of 2019. That was enough for each elementary and primary school-aged child to receive six books of their own. “I think it’s very important that kids have books that are their very own,” Book Buddies founder Diana Anderson said. “Being able to own them, touch them, feel them, hold them is empowering.” Without access to books, children become exposed to consequences like the summer slide (months in the summer without reading that can cause students to fall behind in school), she said. Anderson said research shows that kids who read over the summer don’t fall behind and do well on their testing. “If a child reads for 20 minutes a day, they’re exposed to about 1.8 million words of text each year,” she said. Those interested in volunteering are invited to contact Book Buddies at (713) 829-7214 or (936) 256-3100.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
