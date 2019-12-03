The Salvation Army has given much to the people of Angelina County. This holiday season gives us a perfect opportunity to help the nonprofit in a number of ways.
The Red Kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s most visible fundraiser. Dropping our loose change in the Red Kettles makes a world of difference to the most vulnerable members of our community, our state and our nation.
In addition to providing assistance throughout the holiday season, the Red Kettle Christmas campaign enables The Salvation Army to provide meals, groceries, energy assistance, medical assistance, housing assistance, clothing, funding for substance abuse recovery, after-school programs and emergency shelter for children and families in need year-round.
A collaboration between the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and The Salvation Army led to the development of the Human Needs Index. Unlike other traditional measures of poverty, the index comprises indicators that represent need substantiated on consumption rather than income.
And that need is great.
Statistics show 15% of the country’s homeless population is considered chronically homeless, 50 million Americans face food insecurity on a daily basis, and 14% of Americans live below the poverty line. In 2018, that meant The Salvation Army provided social services to more than 14 million people attempting to move beyond simply “surviving.”
But while the sounds of the season belong to the kettle bell ringers who will be manning posts around town until Christmas Eve, that’s not all the organization is doing right now in this community.
“All the money that is raised from our Red Kettle campaign stays here locally so we can help people with food, financial assistance,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said.
The Salvation Army also has kicked off its Angel Tree campaign, which helps give gifts to children in families in need, and a food drive.
“We want to be able to supply toys to the kids so the parents can pay for the needs of their family,” he said. “We’ll take care of the gifts for the kids. We do ask for the community to come alongside us and help us get gifts for these kids.”
Barrels to collect foods have been placed at several locations in the county, including:
■ Southland Federal Credit Union, 2601 S. John Redditt Drive.
■ Hudson Peavy Primary School, 6920 state Highway 94.
■ Hudson Bonner Elementary School, 536 FM 3258.
■ BankcorpSouth, 2918 Brentwood Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 600 S. First St.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1901 Tulane Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1873 W. Frank Ave.
There are now more ways than ever to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless with a donation to the campaign: Credit and debit card donations can be made at onlineredkettle.org (select Lufkin as the location when donating), and individuals, teams and companies can even start their own personal Online Red Kettle to raise donations through email and social networking at that same website.
New this year, the charity’s leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options with a smartphone will boost giving. It’s a quick and easy option.
The physical change to the kettles is subtle. A tag containing a microchip has been added to the Salvation Army sign attached to each kettle stand. Donors tap their phone to the tag, opening a donation form that suggests giving $5, $10 or $25. Donors also can type in a different amount. People whose phones aren’t compatible with contactless payment systems can use their camera to photograph a QR code, opening a similar donation form. Those mobile donations are sent to the Salvation Army chapter nearest to the donor’s billing zip code.
The spirit of giving often takes on a life of its own once those bells start ringing. Those who are interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign can visit registertoring.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.