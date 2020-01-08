Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Pineywoods Community Academy, the city of Lufkin and Kurth Memorial Library should be commended for working together to improve the traffic flow before and after school. South Raguet Street became a one-way street between 7-8:15 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. on Tuesday in an effort to ease traffic congestion. The change is an attempt to improve the drop-off and pick-up process that’s going on at the school to make it move along at a faster, and smoother, pace. In addition, motorists trying to use library premises to circumvent these changes could receive a class C misdemeanor citation or a criminal trespass warning. Lufkin officers will be at the library to provide enforcement. Some parents aren’t happy about the changes, but they have no one to blame but themselves. Parents and students using the library’s parking lot to get around PCA’s traffic rules only complicate the issue. That ends up flooding the library’s parking lot with both kids and vehicles. Anyone who has ever dropped off or picked up a child at school knows how hectic a school loading zone can be. And it’s been an ongoing issue for several years, according to Library Director Lorraine Simoneau, who said it has become a bigger issue as PCA’s student population has grown. It may take a few weeks to get all the kinks worked out, or the plan may change during that time, but we believe PCA, the city and the library are working together toward a common goal: student safety. Whether it’s the beginning or end of the school day, that’s the most important thing to remember.
A toast to the Chick-fil-A at Lufkin’s South Loop Crossing for launching its annual soup campaign for The Salvation Army. The restaurant contributes soup to The Salvation Army each year based on January sales. For every bowl of soup the restaurant sells, the same amount of soup is given to The Salvation Army. “We’re very pleased to do this for The Salvation Army,” restaurant owner Julie Walker said. “We feel like it’s a good ministry to the folks who are homeless and the hungry of Lufkin. We love to support that.”
We’re glad to hear director Aaron Ramsey call Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter’s ‘‘Home for the Holidays’’ a ‘‘huge success.’’ Ramsey said the shelter adopted 169 cats and dogs during the event.“The shelter was excited to see this many cats and dogs find loving and caring homes,” he said. Unfortunately, he also said the volume of animal intake for the shelter is still far too high. He said people should consider obedience training for animals causing problems before thinking about returning the animals adopted over the holidays.
