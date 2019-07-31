Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to three individuals who were synonymous with excellence in Dunbar athletics. This past week, coaches Willie Mae (Price) Burley and James Hall, along with tennis standout Vicki Claybon Sellers, were inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor. Each member of the class was associated with state championships at the school. Burley led the track team to state titles in 1965 and 1966. She also was named the state’s Girls Coach of the Year. Following the integration of Lufkin’s schools, she led the team to three straight District 14-4A titles. But her success and influence didn’t stop there. She was elected to the Lufkin ISD school board and she was eventually named “A Hero for Children” by the Texas State School Board in 2006. In 2012, Burley Primary School was named after her and her late husband, Ecomet. Hall won multiple championships in both football and tennis during his career. He was part of the Dunbar football coaching staff that won state titles in 1964, 1966 and 1967. In addition, he was the coach for the tennis team that won consecutive state titles between 1965 and 1968. He was also a coach for the boys basketball team that won multiple district championships and advanced to state in 1966. Sellers was a standout on the tennis court. In singles action, she was a two-time state champion, bringing home the titles in 1965 and 1966. She was also a four-time doubles state champion from 1963-1966. Following her time at Dunbar, she organized and coached the first girls’ basketball and track and field teams at Denton High School. She was the Dallas Teacher of the Year in 1997. Before this ceremony, Dunbar only had a pair of honorees the PVILCA Hall of Honor in Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Houston and legendary coach Elmer Redd. Former Dunbar coaches Willie Ross and Oscar Kennedy will be honored at the organization’s 2020 banquet. Kennedy, who is a PVILCA coordinator, said, “Anywhere you go, people know about Lufkin, and they know about Dunbar. This is something special to honor the people that put so much into this.” He’s right. It’s an honor they all richly deserve.
A toast to readers who helped Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue finish third in the voting for a grant from the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation. That third-place finish earned the organization a grant for $12,500. Wendy’s Misfits is a locally run foster-based rescue that focuses on providing reduced-price spaying and neutering for Angelina County pet owners. Roxie Little, the organization’s president, said the grant would help spay and neuter a lot more animals, provide emergency vetting, provide a cushion for times of struggle and help transport animals to places that are not overpopulated.For more information about the organization, visit its Facebook page or call 225-0773.
A toast to officials with the School of Arts and Education at Angelina College, who will offer almost every book free of charge to students starting with the fall semester. Howard Cox, chair of the school of language arts and education, said the vast majority of classes will be considered Open Educational Resources. The change only applies to the School of Arts and Education, which is the largest school on campus. Because this is something the college controls, officials decided now was the time to do this and save students some money without compromising any of the academic quality of the courses, Cox said. Some courses will still require a book for legal reasons. For example, in some physical education classes, AC offers a Red Cross-certified first aid course, which requires its own specific booklet for CPR certification. And, of course, any student who wants to have an actual copy of a textbook will still be able to purchase the book. For more information about classes at Angelina College, visit angelina.edu.
