East Texans wanting to participate in the upcoming election on constitutional amendments only have a couple of weeks left to make sure they’re eligible to vote.
This year’s elections are for 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Voting in these elections allows citizens to determine actual state laws, according to Connie Brown, Angelina County’s elections administrator. However, this election does not typically attract a large local turnout, she said.
In 2017, county records show that 1,476 ballots were cast in the constitutional amendment election in Angelina County, which is only about 2.9% of the county’s 50,653 registered voters.
Unfortunately, that apathy isn’t limited to state elections.
Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Torres were re-elected to their positions on Lufkin’s City Council earlier this year. Only 155 residents of Ward 1 bothered to vote in the election. It wasn’t any better in Torres’ Ward 3, where 156 people voted.
Another example of voter apathy would be the ongoing public hearings on proposed tax rates and budgets for our county’s various taxing entities.
Only a handful of people have expressed their opinions during any of these meetings so far.
Angelina County resident Zach Childers started an online petition to protest the county’s proposed tax rate of 50 cents per $100 for 2020. The rate would increase revenue by an additional $4,099,361. Of that, 384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll, a 25.25% increase in property tax revenue.
County Judge Don Lymbery said a petition at this point will not change the proposed tax rate because the county did not raise the tax rate high enough to force a rollback election.
Childers said he believes the tax rate is not reflective of what Angelina County residents want. He said the petition is an attempt to raise awareness and get people involved.
If people really want to get involved, here’s a suggestion: Attend a meeting and address your elected officials face to face. Notices of these meetings are, by law, required to be published in multiple places, including this newspaper.
But simply registering to vote or whining on social media will never be enough. To affect meaningful change in government requires voters pushing away the video screens and showing up to cast their ballot every Election Day.
To vote in Texas, you must be registered. The voter registration application must be received in the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. in Lufkin or postmarked by Oct. 7 to be eligible to vote in the election. An application is available online at VoteTexas.gov. Angelina County elections administrator Connie Brown’s mailing address is P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Voters also can check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct on VoteTexas.gov.
Those who were registered to vote in the 2018 elections and have not changed any of that information do not need to re-register.
However, any changes in addresses or names requires someone to update that information, and that can be done either by phone or going into the elections administration, Brown said. Voter registration does not follow someone across county or state lines, she added.
If voters are unhappy, they have nobody to blame but themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.