Early voting begins Monday for Texas voters in the Nov. 5 election. Voters in Angelina County and the rest of the state will cast “for” or “against” ballots on 10 proposed constitutional amendments.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, starting Monday through Nov. 1 at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex at 606 E. Lufkin Ave.
The Texas Constitution is the state’s basic governing document, describing the structure and function of the government. The current Texas Constitution — adopted in 1876 — is the seventh in state history. Since that time, legislators have proposed 680 amendments, with voters approving 498 of them.
Most of the amendments are due to the highly restrictive nature of the document: The state has only those powers explicitly granted to it by the Texas Constitution. That specificity effectively limits the authority of every branch of state government. As a result, amendments must be made regularly. We support each of the proposals on this year’s ballot.
Proposition No. 1
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Explanation — Proposition 1 would permit an individual to serve as a municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time. The law currently allows appointed municipal judges to serve more than one municipality, but this authority doesn’t extend to elected judges.
Proposition No. 2
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Explanation — Proposition 2 would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds less than $200 million to support current or future projects in economically distressed areas.
Proposition No. 3
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Explanation — Proposition 3 authorizes the Legislature to provide for a temporary property tax exemption on portions of land in an area declared a disaster area by the governor.
Proposition No. 4
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Explanation — Proposition 4 prohibits the Legislature from imposing a state income tax. The words ‘’income tax’’ guarantee this proposition attracts the most attention, even if most of that attention is incorrect. This measure does not create an income tax, however you decide to vote. A ‘’yes’’ vote means amending the constitution to prohibit the Legislature from adopting an income tax. A ‘’no’’ vote means an income tax remains a possibility lawmakers could consider at some future date.
Proposition No. 5
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Explanation — Proposition 5 says all state revenue derived from sales and use tax on sporting goods goes to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. Legislation in 1993 allowed up to 94% of the sporting goods sales tax to go to the Texas Parks & Wildlife. The other 6% was earmarked for the Texas Historical Commission. Parks have only received about 40% of that money in the years since, with the majority of the funds diverted for other purposes and to balance the state budget.
Proposition No. 6
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Explanation — Proposition 6 increases the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas from $3 billion to $6 billion in an effort to find a cure.
Proposition No. 7
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Explanation — Proposition 7 extends the authority of the General Land Office to distribute revenues derived from permanent school fund land to the State Board of Education. The measure also doubles the annual cap on the distribution to $600 million.
Proposition No. 8
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Explanation — Proposition 8 creates a flood infrastructure fund the Texas Water Development Board could use to finance drainage, flood mitigation or flood control projects following natural disasters.
Proposition No. 9
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valor em taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Explanation — Proposition 9 allows the Legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories, thereby ensuring that all Texas depositories are operating under the same set of rules.
Proposition No. 10
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
Explanation — Proposition 10 allows former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee. This is already a common and humane practice, but not technically legal under state law, which classifies domestic animals as property. The constitution prohibits transferring property to an individual or private organization without payment.
