Want to know where to go for the tastiest fries in town? Which hairstylist can do your ’do better than anybody in Lufkin? Which apartment complex is the best in our community? And — perhaps most importantly during the next couple of months — who’s serving up the best frozen treats in our area?
The Best of Lufkin awards, our annual readers’ choice poll, has the answers to these and other burning and contentious questions such as “Will anybody ever unseat Ray’s for Best Burger?” in a special section inside today’s paper.
Each year since 2005, we have asked our audience to reveal the community’s favorite merchants, restaurants and service providers. And every year, Lufkin Daily News readers submit thousands of ballots full of nominees for the best people, food and drinks, and places in town.
Today’s highly anticipated section is as much a favorite among readers as it is with the businesses who win, with many of them building entire advertising campaigns around that familiar Best of Lufkin medallion. It’s more than a source of bragging rights; there’s a lot of pride involved in knowing you were voted the best.
So take a few minutes to flip through this year’s 88-page section — the largest in this contest’s history — and see how many of your favorites made the cut. We’re encouraging you to visit and check out these local businesses and let them know you saw them in the Best of Lufkin section. After all, these businesses are what you and your neighbors have voted as the very best.
And congratulations to all our winners. Your hard work, the quality products and services over the past year have earned you that coveted title: Best of Lufkin.
