Today is an Election Day, even if nobody is on the ballot.
Angelina County voters who did not participate in early voting can join their fellow Texans today in deciding whether to approve 10 amendments to the state constitution.
We support each of the proposals on this year’s ballot. We’ve published the list of propositions and polling sites several times. Here they are one more time as you, hopefully, go vote today. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Proposition No. 1
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition No. 2
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition No. 3
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition No. 4
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition No. 5
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition No. 6
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition No. 7
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition No. 8
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition No. 9
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valor em taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition No. 10
The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
Residents of Lufkin and Angelina County should never allow ignorance or apathy to be an excuse for failing to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
