Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations to the three 4-H Club members in Angelina County who advanced to the National Food Challenge and the Great American Seafood Cook-Off after placing second overall and first in their division against 45 other teams at state. Sixteen-year-old Holden Boulware, 17-year-old Blake Minshew and 17-year-old Taylor Castillo will compete in New Orleans against 4-H Club members from six different states in August. Then they will compete at the Texas State Fair in Dallas in October against 4-H Clubs from across the nation. Taylor said the Food Challenge is like the TV show ‘‘Chopped.’’ “You’re given a random set of ingredients and a slight clue, and then you have 40 minutes to make whatever you want to make, whatever you think is going to be good,” he said. But it’s not just about preparing a meal, the students also have to come up with a presentation for their meal and make sure the kitchen space is clean before time expires. The trio believes they are the first team from Angelina County to advance to nationals in the Food Challenge. The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Marketing and Promotion Board. Being involved in the competition has given the students additional life skills like the ability to plan nutritious, budget-friendly meals and a chance to develop time management and public speaking skills. County Extension agent Joel Redus said this is one of the few team competitions in 4-H, which probably accounts for its increase in popularity. For more information about Angelina County 4-H, contact Redus or Ryan Merrel at the Angelina County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office at 632-8239 or follow the Angelina County 4-H Facebook page.
A toast to Michelle Green, who has resigned as executive director of Junior Achievement of Angelina County, to accept a position with organization’s national office, moving into a role as senior director of Training and Organizational Initiatives. JA is a nonprofit youth development organization dedicated to providing activity-based learning programs for kindergarten through high school classrooms. Green served as the executive director for eight years. In that role she was directly involved with curriculum and programming that impact students for the rest of their lives in Angelina County. She said being in the classroom connecting with students as the light bulb goes off was wonderful. Her new position will enable to continue to serve local JA efforts as she works from home and travels, leading the functional training efforts across United States. We wish her well. For more information on JA of Angelina County, visit juniorachievementangelinacounty.org.
A toast to Sarah Stevens for her efforts in organizing the 2019 Redland School Reunion. Redland residents have held a reunion every other year since 1981 for former students, teachers and employees. Nostalgic decorations and school memorabilia set the scene for this year’s festivities. The Redland School was first built on William Perkins’ property at FM 2021 and FM 2251, Stevens said. The Redland Independent School District ceased to exist on July 25, 1970, when voters elected to consolidate the school with the Lufkin Independent School District. In its 100 years of existence, the school was notable for providing a place of worship in its early years, excelling in arts and education and being a county leader for integration, according to a research paper Stevens wrote to accompany an application for a Texas Historical Marker. For the day, former classmates shared ‘‘fond memories’’ of ‘‘good times,’’ catching up on the present and reminiscing about the past ... at least for the time being. There are no records that show Redland was ever incorporated or had a post office. The last graduating class is 67 years old, according to Stevens. That’s why a Texas Historical Marker is important, because one day it may be the only reminder of Redland’s legacy.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.