Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to members of the Lufkin High School Panther Band, who performed “America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner” for the State Board of Education via Zoom last week. During the meeting, board chairman Dr. Keven Ellis of Lufkin said the pandemic has given many people the time to reflect on what is important to them. In recognizing the resiliency of the country, he wanted to have a performance that paid tribute to the U.S. Last week, he was taking a walk with his dog in his neighborhood, and he ran into Panther Band director George Little. He asked Little to put together a virtual presentation for the board, and through some trial and error, a few of the 500 members of the LHS Panther Band were able to do just that. “The opportunity to participate in a collaborative recording project to be featured in a Texas State Board of Education meeting offers my students an experience that few high school band students will ever have,” Little said. “Figuring out the technical aspects of putting everything together was new for all of us. I think they all appreciated the chance to collaborate and make music together, even though they weren’t together in the same location.’’ But band is all about interaction, communication and collaboration — not ideal in a social distance setting. Senior trumpet player Karissa Holden and senior trombone player Tolu Ojori said they were honored to have the experience. Still, it was surprisingly difficult, Tolu said. While he and Karissa said the music was relatively easy to learn, recording their parts was pretty frustrating. “Recording was the tricky part,” Karissa said. “I had to record for two different videos, and I had multiple takes for both recordings because I would mess up once and have to start over.” Tolu said it was interesting trying to balance and tuning to people playing on your phone, as opposed to having them all playing in the same room. “It’s sad not to be able to play in an ensemble because the magic of that is truly what makes band so enjoyable,” Tolu said. “But it really makes me appreciate the chance to come together with other members for our project for the State Board of Education.”
A toast to Kathy Jost, the principal at Coston Elementary, who has been selected as one of four finalists for the NAESP National Distinguished Principal for Texas award. The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association ranks the National Distinguished Principal award as the highest praise a principal can receive from his or her peers in the profession. “The National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program honors exemplary elementary and middle-level principals who set the pace, character and quality of the education children receive during their early school years,” the website reads. “It is an honor to be nominated,” said Jost, who has been with Lufkin ISD for 32 years. “I was feeling sort of not worthy, honestly, when I found out I was in the top four. I was just totally taken aback because it’s not about me. Coston is doing great things, but it’s not about me. It’s about what the teachers and staff are doing.”
A toast to Huntington student River Johnson, who was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports and Outdoor. Classmate Brenton Peters received honorable mention recognition. Each of these student athletes was nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service. The all-state team was chosen by a judging panel from more than 300 nominations. A second panel will whittle the list down to 12 over the next few weeks to form the 2020 Bass High School All-American Fishing Team. The finalists will partner with Elite Series pros in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, which currently set for June 5-9 on Lake Fork.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.