Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy lays out his arguments in favor of Angelina County adopting a unit-road system in a column on this page.
Flournoy addressed county commissioners on April 15, asking that they add the issue to the November ballot.
Commissioners rejected that request. While that’s not surprising, we do believe it was a mistake. We’ll get to that in a minute.
The state transportation code allows several different systems for counties to administer roads. The state code specifically prohibits Angelina County from using two alternative road systems. Angelina County could, however, adopt a unit-road system.
The unit-road system was established in 1947 by the Legislature as an alternative infrastructure management system for counties, whereby a county’s roads and bridges are treated as a whole rather than by precinct. Road and bridge employees, funds and equipment are consolidated into one road and bridge department, which is managed by either a road supervisor or a county engineer. Commissioners would have the same oversight of the road and bridge department as they do over the landfill or airport.
Commissioners cannot adopt the unit-road system. It requires an election under Section 252.301 of the Texas Transportation Code.
Angelina County voters rejected the installation of the unit-road system in May 2005. That proposal failed by a vote of 2,614-1,296.
There are two ways for a unit-road system to be adopted: Commissioners could vote to adopt the system or it could be voted in by a majority of the people in an election called for by a petition. The system can only be abolished in the same manner in which it was approved.
That’s why we believe rejecting Flournoy’s request was a mistake. Flournoy said he was more than willing to come back with the signatures he needs from 2,800 registered voters to force an election. Not that all of them did, but there were 51,617 registered voters in the county who were eligible to cast a ballot in the March party primary election. Flournoy and a bipartisan committee of supporters should have no problem collecting the necessary signatures.
Commissioners have repeatedly tried — and failed — to maintain roads using the current ex-officio road system, which allows the four commissioners to oversee road maintenance in their precincts. Given the abysmal road conditions throughout the county, it’s difficult to image anyone voting to maintain the status quo. We’ve taken a long and winding road to get to our point, but here it is: If voters approved a unit-road system in an election that was forced by petition, the only way to end that unit-road system would be in an election forced by petition.
Flournoy makes a couple of valid points in his column.
■ A county road department would prioritize work on every road based on every need.
■ A single department would allow for a consolidated workforce and do away with the duplication of machine costs.
Flournoy cited Nacogdoches County’s unit-road system as an example. Nacogdoches County has 100 more miles of rural road than Angelina County; they have only 72 pieces of equipment while Angelina County has 127.
One of the drawbacks to Flournoy’s presentation to commissioners was his understanding of where the budget for road repairs comes from. He said it ‘‘would come out of the general budget like it does now.”
Except it doesn’t. Commissioners allocate a set tax levy to the road and bridge fund. For the 2020 budget, it was six cents per $100 valuation, which put $2.6 million into the fund.
It costs about $42,000 to re-oil one mile of a road, according to a November 2017 Lufkin Daily News story about the condition of the county’s roads. At that time, commissioners said a ‘‘conservative evaluation” put the price tag at more than $30 million to re-oil all the county’s roads.
There’s no excuse for the condition of county roads, but there’s no money either. That $2.6 million is little more than a Band-Aid for a situation that continues to deteriorate.
It’s painfully obvious that the funds to maintain county roads aren’t keeping pace with the costs of maintaining those roads. If county residents want different results, they are going to have to try a different approach.
