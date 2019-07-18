We don’t know what exactly is behind the psychology of the recent rash of suspects attempting to flee from authorities in high-speed chases, but we do know it hasn’t worked out so well for those leading the pursuits. And while TV shows and movies play a substantial role in maintaining the myth that a police chase always has a happy ending for the suspect, the reality, of course, is anything but.
In a 1997 federal survey of 146 inmates in three states, more than 50% said they were willing to run from police at all costs. And 64% believed they wouldn’t get caught. That the survey was taken behind bars suggests the respondents were wrong, yet that sudden decision to bolt and compound the legal woes seems to be increasingly appealing to motorists in Angelina County.
Our most recent string of chases began July 6, when local authorities arrested two men in separate high-speed pursuits.
Lufkin police officers arrested Billy Murphy, 54, of Lufkin, following a chase that began that morning following a call for a welfare check concerning an older gentleman passed out at the wheel of his truck at U.S. Highway 59 north and the loop. After a few attempts, someone was able to wake Murphy up and he drove off.
Officers later spotted his vehicle swerving around Pershing and the loop. Murphy ignored an attempted traffic stop and continued on, exiting on FM 2680. Murphy then led officers down Jackson Road and on to FM 2251, where he drove north reaching speeds around 90 mph.
Murphy lost control and crashed after the intersection of FM 2251 and FM 2021. He then attempted to flee on foot, running a couple hundred yards before officers took him into custody without further incident.
Later than same day, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested another Lufkin man after he fled from officers on a motorcycle.
A DPS trooper responded to a report of Donny Delain Davenport, 29, driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 69 south that afternoon. The trooper located Davenport near FM 841 and attempted to stop him for a traffic violation, however Davenport fled north on U.S. 69. At one point he stopped to drop off a passenger before continuing to flee.
The pursuit eventually led to the Azalea Trail, where Davenport abandoned his motorcycle and ran on foot. Authorities eventually found him behind a local business on Timberland Drive and took him into custody.
The following day, a Lufkin woman led law enforcement on a chase that spanned three counties.
The chase began about 7 p.m. July 7 on U.S. Highway 69 south in the south end exiting Huntington. An officer saw Karianna Nowman, 30, apparently going about 75 mph in a 50 mph zone in her 2014 Ford Mustang and turned around with his lights on to initiate a traffic stop. Nowman didn’t stop, however, so the officer turned on his siren. She still refused to stop.
Nowman led authorities to Zavalla before she turned onto state Highway 63 and drove toward Jasper. She turned off the highway briefly before returning onto it and driving into Jasper before eventually getting on U.S. 190 and driving toward Newton.
Attempts were made to spike Nowman’s vehicle as the chase persisted. At points, her vehicle reportedly reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. An officer shot one of the Mustang’s tires, yet the chase continued until she pulled over in Newton. At that point, officers took her into custody without further incident.
Overall, the chase lasted about an hour and a half and covered about 75 miles of road. No one was injured in the pursuit.
Additionally, it appeared that Nowman began to live stream parts of the chase on Facebook as it persisted. The video is two and a half minutes long and begins with a shot of Nowman’s face before she pans it over to her rearview window to show the pursuing officers.
We’re not saying it’s impossible to flee from the police without getting caught. But the laundry list of criteria you’d need to meet — including driving a vehicle faster than the one pursuing you and having the formal training to know how to handle driving a sports car or bike at its performance limit — is highly unlikely. What’s far more likely is that you’ll harm yourself, your vehicle or another motorist. And the given, of course, is that now you’re facing additional charges.
Who could forget Toscha Fay Sponsler, the 33-year-old Pollok woman who was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2018 for escaping arrest — albeit in stolen LPD cruiser? That whole incident stemmed from a report that she had possibly been shoplifting, a crime for which she could have gotten as little as probation, if found guilty.
So for those who think risking their life, limb, vehicle and the lives of others still seems like a good trade-off, at least consider the increased legal consequences.
