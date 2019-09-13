Walmart Inc. announced last week that it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and military-style rifles after it runs out of its current inventory and was “respectfully” asking its customers to stop openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.
The nation’s largest retailer also said it would stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state where those sales were legal. The state’s estimated population in 2019 is 735,720. For comparison’s sake, that makes the population of the country’s largest state by land mass slightly larger than the city of El Paso, which has 696,610 residents.
As expected, the reaction on social media was swift, blistering and, often, wrong, on both sides of the debate. Politicians and spokesmen were eager to speak up and speak out. We suppose that’s to be expected. Few topics in America generate a more polarized and emotional debate than guns.
“The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites,” the NRA said about Walmart’s decision.
“Walmart deserves enormous credit for joining the strong and growing majority of Americans who know that we have too many guns in our country and they are too easy to get,” said Igor Volsky, executive director and founder of Guns Down America, in a statement.
The Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart store left 22 dead and 24 injured.
Company CEO Doug McMillon wrote in a memo that there were multiple incidents following that massacre ‘‘where individuals attempting to make a statement and test our response have entered our stores carrying weapons in a way that frightened or concerned our associates and customers.’’
Texas has no restrictions on gun sales and allows licensed handgun owners to carry their weapons openly or concealed. Long guns or rifles can be openly carried in public.
Nationally, the politics of gun control have always been difficult, and now they apparently are shifting amid the frequency and toll of mass shootings. However, this isn’t a decision the company made lightly.
Walmart’s moves will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20% to a range of about 6% to 9%, according to McMillon’s memo. About half of its more than 4,750 U.S. stores sell firearms, or around 2% of all U.S. firearms. Most firearms sales are done through thousands of unaffiliated gun shops or gun shows, not big retail chains. Now those same small businessmen will enjoy an even larger share of the ammunition sales market.
“In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again,” McMillon wrote. “The status quo is unacceptable.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas Safety Action Report, released Thursday, elaborates on the eight executive orders he issued earlier this month, his office said.
One of his more notable recommendations to the Legislature includes a suggestion to “consider ways to make it easy, affordable and beneficial for a private seller of firearms to voluntarily use background checks when selling firearms to strangers.”
Whatever your thoughts on the issue, Walmart’s initiative matters because the company is actually doing something. And that’s a refreshing change from the all-talk, no-action approach our elected state and national leaders have taken after previous mass shootings.
