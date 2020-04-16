Many employees of The Lufkin Daily News were among those who started receiving Economic Impact Payments from the IRS earlier this week. More than 80 million Americans had these coronavirus stimulus funds direct-deposited into their bank accounts on Tuesday.
For those who haven’t gotten theirs yet, there’s no need to worry — it’s coming. Those who typically don’t file tax returns or who don’t have their returns direct-deposited will receive paper checks, which have yet to be mailed. It’s expected to take a few months for all of those to be sent out.
Luckily, the U.S. Treasury reversed an earlier decision that would require individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, to provide information to the IRS in order to get their checks. Those people will now receive their stimulus payments automatically through the same manner in which they get their money each month — through either direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or paper check. Those payments are expected to go out no later than early May.
Similarly, senior citizens who are on Social Security and don’t typically file a tax return will have their checks deposited directly into their bank accounts. Same for those with Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, survivor benefits or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits.
(Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents will still need to go online to irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here to claim an additional $500 per dependent child.)
But most people won’t have to do anything in order to receive their stimulus funds.
Unfortunately, some veterans — like those receiving VA Disability Compensation — will need to provide their information to the IRS via that same link in order to receive their stimulus money. Same goes for anyone who didn’t file a return in 2018 or ’19 because their gross income was below $12,200 or who weren’t required to file for any other reason.
And there also have been numerous reports already of taxpayers who had their income tax refund direct-deposited into their bank accounts or have filed and provided that direct-deposit information yet have checked the IRS’ refund tool only to discover that their direct-deposit information isn’t on file. That’s why we encourage anyone who hasn’t already gotten their payment to track it with the new IRS Get My Payment tool, now live at irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. If the IRS is missing any of your information, you'll have a chance to provide it.
And rest assured: These stimulus payments are not taxable and won’t affect your 2020 refund.
A word of caution, however. Some for-profit tax prep companies — notably Intuit, the maker of TurboTax — have set up websites to "help" people get their checks, misleading unwary Americans by steering them to paid services they don't need.
“This vulnerable group of Americans might end up having to pay for tax prep that they could get for free,” said Dennis Ventry, a tax law professor at University of California, Davis, in a ProPublica article. “And this is a treasure trove of data for Intuit. The company can harvest the personal data of people who previously made up a universe of Americans that the tax prep companies didn’t interact with.”
Confusing matters more is the fact that the TurboTax Coronavirus Tax Center site — launched a week before the IRS announced the separate IRS.gov tool for those who don’t need to file their taxes to register to receive their checks — were both created by Intuit.
The IRS has long deferred to private industry instead of creating its own tax preparation and filing apparatus, as documented by ProPublica. As a result, millions of Americans have paid billions of dollars for tax prep they should have been able to get for free.
Fortunately, this year, anyone who made under $69,000 doesn't need to pay to file; they are can file for free through an IRS program called Free File.
Intuit and other companies have tried to downplay the Free File program, including by blocking Google from indexing their Free File pages, as reported by ProPublica. Luckily, that coverage seems to have boosted Free File usage, which through late March was up 26% compared with the prior year — an increase of about 400,000 people.
That's a significant jump, but given that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for the program and fewer than 3 million actually used it last year, too many of us are still paying for unnecessary help to file our taxes.
Let the knowledge that we can do so for free on the IRS website be an added bonus to the much-needed stimulus we've either gotten or are soon to receive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.