Mayor Bob Brown lauded the city’s recent economic development achievements in his “State of the City” talk on Friday.
Brown said he was ‘‘thrilled to death’’ to share those success stories with those attending the monthly First Friday luncheon hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve got a lot on our plate in 2020 and it all started in 2018 with a master plan,” Brown said.
He’s right.
The 2018 Comprehensive Plan was the result of a yearlong process of gathering residents’ input through town hall meetings, ward meetings and online surveys. And it provided a starting point for proposed projects in the 2019 Capital Improvement Program.
Between 2020 and 2027, Brown said there was an opportunity to sell bonds and spend more than $17 million on a variety of projects that would enhance the quality off life in Lufkin.
Some of those projects include:
■ Renovating the Armory to turn the facility into a regional training center for fire and police and an emergency management operations center.
■ Creating a pedestrian plaza between Shepherd and Lufkin avenues that could include outdoor seating, shaded areas, planters and a public restroom.
■ Extending Whitehouse Drive across College Drive to Southwood Drive to ease congestion at the loop intersection.
■ Building covered bus stops, additional sidewalks, bicycle lanes, a streetscape along Frank Avenue in downtown and a walking trail at Jones Park and a bridge over Jones Lake.
■ Work on new baseball and softball fields with turf.
Work on the new Lufkin Parks & Recreation building is complete.
He urged the crowd to attend the next city council meeting to ‘‘let us know how you feel about the projects.’’ He said there will be a public forum at the start of the next meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Brown also discussed the commitment made to the community by a number of companies that either moved to East Texas or decided that staying here and expanding made more sense than moving elsewhere.
He touted the work done by Holmes Smokehouse, American eChem, Lockheed Martin, Atkinson Candy, Overseas Hardwood, LufTex, Sterling, Twin Disc and Angelina Forest Products. He also mentioned the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, which opened its new facility in Lufkin on Friday.
Each of those companies tapped into an experienced and talented workforce to add jobs and pump money into our community.
Brown said being designated as a foreign-trade zone will allow Lufkin to compete in the global market and have a positive impact on trade, employment and economic development.
He also relished telling two stories to the luncheon crowd.
The first was about American Forest Products and its ‘‘$100 million sawmill in an abandoned building on 70 acres of land that General Electric walked away from.’’ Brown said some third- and fourth-generation local guys got involved in the deal and have ‘‘brought new life and a bunch of traffic congestion to U.S. 69 and (FM) 326.”
He also shared how Bernard Hyland, president of American eChem, talks about how wonderful this community is every chance he gets. As a result, Brown hinted that one of eChem’s vendors was considering moving here.
Brown closed his speech by saying the most exciting thing about 2020 was that, “It’s a leap year. And that means Bob Samford (the director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation) has one more day to bring somebody else to Lufkin.”
We like the sound of that.
