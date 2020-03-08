There were 16,028 votes cast in Tuesday’s party primary elections in Angelina County — 12,801 voting for Republicans and 3,227 voting on the Democratic side. And according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website, more than 6,000 voters cast their ballots early.
That all sounds pretty good, until you realize there are 51,617 registered voters in Angelina County.
Suddenly it doesn’t sound so great. That means less than one-third of Angelina County’s voters — 31% to be exact — cared enough to vote.
We just can’t fathom why so few made their way to the polls. There were three hotly contested Angelina County races in the Republican primary. Two of those three contests are heading toward a May 26 runoff. For Democrats, there were 17 names on the ballot for president. Texas law doesn’t allow names to be removed from the ballot simply because a candidate decided to drop out of a race, according to the Texas Secretary of State. Most dropped weeks ago, but there were still multiple candidates running. Following the Super Tuesday results, the field is officially down to two Republicans and three Democrats running for president.
Looking back at the process — after getting some rest and completing reports for the Secretary of State’s office — elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins called Tuesday ‘‘successful.’’ She said that while there were some challenges, there wasn’t anything that poll workers couldn’t overcome.
There were still a few things members of our staff noticed that shouldn’t happen at a polling location.
■ Election judges asking if a voter was a Republican or a Democrat and tables labeled for Republicans or Democrats. Tablets were in place to assure voters’ anonymity.
■ Flyers being distributed inside polling locations.
The same can’t be said about voting around the state, particularly in metropolitan areas of the state, where some voters had to wait in long lines for hours.
“What I make of them is another chapter in a long history of uneven election administration in Texas,” said James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. “Pretty clearly something went wrong, but partisan predispositions are kicking in immediately in explaining what went wrong.”
Part of the issue is that Texas leaves much of the administration of elections to local governments, creating different systems across the state’s 254 counties. The state sets laws and the secretary of state provides guidance, but many election decisions are left to county officials and the parties.
Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University, said the long lines in Houston were caused by Tuesday’s races having the highest turnout Harris County has seen since its adoption of a system that allows people to vote at any county polling place.
The Texas Democratic Party, joined by national Democratic groups, on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting. The lawsuit points to those long lines snaking out of polling places in metropolitan — and mostly minority — Democratic neighborhoods.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban on straight-ticket voting in 2017, but it doesn’t take effect until this fall. It was supposed to start in 2018, but Republican lawmakers in the Texas Senate pushed it until 2020. Ending straight-ticket voting brings Texas into line with the vast majority of states, and it should result in voters casting better-informed ballots, rather than voting purely by party. We’re not naive enough to believe that won’t still happen; it will just take longer for voters to make their way through the ballot voting for every Republican or every Democrat.
But to reiterate, that’s still better than not voting at all.
The county’s elections administration gets a bit of a break ahead of the May 2 municipal elections and then the May 26 county runoff elections. Hawkins plans to use that time to provide more training for polling judges and clerks. She believes giving the judges and clerks more education on the equipment will give them confidence, which will lead us to a more successful election experience for voters. ‘‘Being proactive is the key,’’ she said.
Municipal elections are nonpartisan, although the turnout is generally even more abysmal than in the state’s primary and general elections. Most of the county’s cities and school boards will have an election on May 2.
Just a reminder — for the runoff, almost any voter in those two jurisdictions is eligible to vote — it doesn’t matter if they voted on Super Tuesday or not. However, voters who cast ballots in the Democratic primary are ineligible to cross back over and vote in the Republican runoff.
We owe it to ourselves and our communities to be engaged in the political process. Every vote matters, because it creates accountability. So if some of the county’s 35,589 nonvoters are unhappy, they have nobody to blame but themselves.
