The world of Texas sports in 2019 was defined more by what didn’t happen than what actually did.
On the baseball diamond, the Astros didn’t get the final win they needed to bring home a second World Series title in three seasons.
At least allegedly, the Astros didn’t get all of their success in the cleanest way, although that’s a subject to tackle another day.
The Rangers didn’t come anywhere close to a playoff spot in their final season in the Ballpark.
On the football field, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t go after another coach before the season started, and everything unraveled in all too predictable fashion.
The Cowboys eventually didn’t get the win they needed in Philadelphia before missing out on the playoffs by a single game in a seemingly appropriate 8-8 season.
On the college field, it was more of the same old, same old for both the Aggies and the Longhorns.
Texas started the season with high expectations after last season’s Sugar Bowl win. However, it didn’t come close to living up to the hype.
After a narrow loss to LSU, things came unraveled on the way to a 7-5 regular season.
Its in-state rival didn’t quite live up to its expectations either on the way to that same mark in the regular season.
Sure, an impossible schedule played a major part, but on most occasions, the Aggies didn’t appear to be anywhere near the class of the No. 1 teams they faced.
Add in the fact that four of the wins were against the likes of Lamar, Texas State, UTSA and Arkansas and it’s almost impossible to gauge exactly what the Aggies put on the field with one of the youngest rosters in America this season.
It wasn’t all bad for Texas teams on the football field.
The Houston Texans brought home another AFC South crown, and they’ll look to change their playoff fortunes Saturday, starting with a home game against a dangerous Buffalo team.
Baylor provided one of the feel-good stories in college football by going 10-2 ahead of making the Sugar Bowl.
On the basketball court, it was another season of what the Rockets didn’t do that still haunts them.
Houston proved it was a worthy competitor against a fully healthy Warriors’ dynasty. But when injuries depleted Golden State, the Rockets couldn’t take advantage, letting perhaps their best chance at a title slip through their hands.
Meanwhile, the Spurs had an earlier than usual playoff exit, while the Mavericks didn’t sniff a postseason spot.
Yep. 2019 was more about frustration than elation.
What does 2020 have in store?
Even without Gerrit Cole on the mound and a potential MLB punishment headed their way, we aren’t giving up on the Astros just yet.
They’re still one of the best teams in the majors, and they’ll have a chip on their shoulder once the season starts.
In Arlington, the Rangers have made some nice additions, which should lead them to being more than just an MLB afterthought as they move into their new air-conditioned stadium.
On the football field, we’ll believe the Cowboys have turned the corner when we see it, although a change at head coach should at least help matters.
If the Texans don’t make a surprise run, they still have one of the biggest stars in the league in Deshaun Watson.
The Aggies and Longhorns appear to have rosters in place for brighter things in 2020, although that is something else we’ll have to see to believe.
And just for the record, would it hurt either school too much to actually play each other?
Baylor has put itself in position to be an elite program just years after being one of the most disgraced teams in the nation.
However, it won’t be easy if the NFL comes calling for head coach Matt Rhule. In fact, he should probably be one of Jerry Jones’ first phone calls in the upcoming weeks.
There is plenty to like about at least two of the basketball teams in Texas.
Luka Doncic is a legitimate star in Dallas, and the Mavericks may be at least two years ahead of schedule as a legitimate Western Conference contender.
With Russell Westbrook joining James Harden, the Rockets will still be standing in May. Whether they can finally clear that hurdle is another matter.
And we learned a while back to never count out any Gregg Popovich-coached team.
Will 2020 bring a title to Texas? We’re guessing that’s quite an ask.
But we’re ready to have a front row seat on the journey.
