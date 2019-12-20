If the expression “ignorance is bliss” is true, Lufkin must have some of the most joyful retail employees on the planet. Sadly, that ignorance doesn’t translate to a blissful experience for shoppers — nor a profitable situation for their employers.
On a recent Saturday night, a family member of one of our reporters stopped at a convenience store he frequents to pick up some beer. It was after midnight, but before the 1 a.m. cut-off for alcohol sales on Saturday nights.
Unfortunately, the clerk on duty at the time wasn’t aware of the fact that those sales continue until 1 on Saturday night (Sunday morning, if you want to get technical) — never mind the fact that the business closes at midnight every night but Saturday, obviously extending its hours that night specifically for those sales.
Long story short, she argued with the customer, refused the sale, and he drove down the road to a competitor, where he purchased his beer with no problem. God only knows how much money that store loses not only in beer and wine sales on nights when she works, but altogether from lost business to patrons with similar experiences who’ve simply decided not to come back.
Then there was the drug store clerk who argued with a member of our editorial board a few months back about the upcoming change to state law that would soon increase the legal age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21.
The clerk was dreading the droves of young smokers she was expecting who would be angry they could no longer buy cigarettes. Never mind that anyone who was already old enough to do so would still be able to. Then she argued with our employee that there would be no military exemption. (Newsflash: There is.)
No telling how many legitimate tobacco sales that store loses when she works, in addition to customers for life who just don’t want to take the chance at being denied something they can legally purchase anywhere else.
A few days later, that same board member encountered a young man at a local convenience store who was warning shoppers ahead of the law’s implementation that it would increase the smoking age to 25. When she pointed out to him that his information was wrong, he simply shrugged and said, “That’s what my boss told me.”
Many of you may be applauding these misguided individuals. After all, we shouldn’t be smoking and drinking anyway, right?
But as our rights are slowly eroding, it would be nice to still have some reasonable expectation that the vices we have a legal right to indulge in not be denied, whether they’re good for us or not.
So who’s to blame here? Ultimately, the business owners need to make sure their managers and employees are aware of the laws to begin with and keep them informed of any changes.
Just as you seldom find a bar or restaurant that sells alcohol without mandating TABC training for staff, employees who work in retail businesses that sell tobacco and alcohol should be thoroughly trained on those laws. Yet routine stings show there are some who either aren’t trained, don’t care or are too lazy to be bothered to check for ID when selling those products.
Meaning it’s all-too-easy for someone underage to buy alcohol or cigarettes in some cases; it shouldn’t be so hard for those of us who have the legal right to do so.
