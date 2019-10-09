Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations to Talen Garcia, an eighth-grader at Lufkin Middle School, who placed first in his class at the Texas State Fair in Dallas for his red Angus prospect steer. Ca-Liga the steer gets fed morning and night with three specially blended supplements of protein and fat designed to promote muscle and fat growth. Talen also washes and carefully dries the steer’s hair before giving him a good comb. Talen never thought he would get to this point. He said he joined FFA in the third grade, following in his brother’s footsteps. “I’ve learned a lot through FFA. Not just with animals but with respect and a lot of other stuff,” he said. “In the end, your hard work pays off.” That’s a lesson of which we all need to be reminded.
A toast to Mary King, who was named the 2019 Silver Spike Award recipient on Friday by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. The award is presented to a graduate who is a leader and role model in their profession, church or community; a strong positive influence and a source of encouragement to others to be actively involved in the community and make a positive difference; and an avid planner with a heart and vision for the future of Angelina County. Chamber president and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said King is a role model, friend and leader throughout Lufkin. She also contributes her time to many local organizations, including the Chamber, the Junior League of Lufkin and volunteering at Brandon Elementary. “Those of you who know me know I’m never at a loss for words, and I am, I’m truly touched,” King said. “Thank you so much. It’s such an honor to live and work and serve in our community. I can’t think of a better place to do that.”
A toast to local artist Bill Cameron, who has partnered with the Winnie Berry Humane Society to offer a limited supply of ornaments with original art. Cameron’s holiday-themed portrait of a cat and dog graces the front of the gray ornament with the society’s logo on the opposite side. The words “peace on earth” run below the ornament. Kristy Bice, society executive director, said sales from the ornament will help with daily operations providing care to the animals. It will be sold for $15 at the shelter and at Southland Animal Clinic, the Wishing Well, Standpipe, West Loop Animal Clinic and Connie and Crew. It can also be purchased at angelinacountyhumanesociety.org.
A toast to Dr. Dallas Peirre, who recently was recognized by the Texas Dental Association for his 50 years in dentistry. Pierre was the first black man to be accepted into the East Texas Dental Association. Pierre served the black, white and Hispanic population in Lufkin, and said he was thankful for the amount of support he had in the community. “The best, though, is that the people here in general are very appreciative,” he said. Pierre built his office at 809 Kurth Drive and it remained there until the latter part of last year, when he retired. He and Carol Ann will celebrate their 59th anniversary at the end of the year.
A toast to two local school districts for doing what they can to help their students, teachers and parents stay healthy. Central ISD will be hosting a flu shot clinic on campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for anyone 7 years of age and older. The Central Health Science Club and Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy are teaming up to offer a chance for the community to receive an updated flu shot. The quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four different strains of flu is $25 for those without insurance, which is at a discount from the normal price of $38. It is covered by Medicare and most insurances. On Thursday, the Hudson school district will host its annual community health fair, Hudson Gets Healthy, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free for everyone. There will be flu shots available for $20 without insurance and free with most insurances provided by In and Out Clinic. “My goal for our healthy night is to connect our community with other community resources to help them with their physical and mental health,” Hudson ISD registered nurse Shlana Hyde said. “This event is not just focused for Hudson, but for the whole community. We have something for the entire family.”
A toast to new SFA head coach Colby Carthel and the Lumberjacks, including former Lufkin Panthers Carl Williams, Max Quick and Jeremiah Davis. Even though the results aren’t quite where they want to be yet, the program is headed in the right direction thanks to Carthel’s approach that emphasizes accountability and embracing failures while laying the foundation for the future. We’re confident some big-time success is right around the corner.
A roast to SFA’s sports information department, which is more interested in sugar-coating losses than stating facts on the school’s athletic website. We appreciate that it’s their job to promote the athletic program, but it’s still beyond laughable that they won’t even mention who won or a final score in a headline of a story for any loss. We’ve reported thousands of losses by simply stating facts over the years without offending players or coaches of that team. In fact, most coaches will tell you failures make the future successes that much more meaningful. Carthel doesn’t want to hide the fact that the team has a ton of work ahead of it in order to turn the program from a laughing stock into a national powerhouse. Why can’t the sports information department follow the lead of its coach, who just happens to already have a championship ring on his finger?
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
