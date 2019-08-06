Teachers dedicate their lives to educating our children. They aren’t paid lavishly, but each year of teaching comes with a promise toward a financially secure retirement.
Or at least it used to.
Current teacher retirement systems shortchange the vast number of teachers who change jobs and teach in a different state or a school district covered by a different pension plan, as well as those who leave teaching to work in another sector. That impairs the ability of schools to recruit, hire, retain and compensate high-quality teachers.
But what the Texas Teacher Retirement System — valued at $154.7 billion with almost 1.6 million members at end of the 2018 —is doing to retired educators may possibly be worse.
Texas teachers’ pay is average. But their pensions are among the lowest in the country, according to the Texas Tribune.
Retired teachers have been forced to live on a fixed income, even as the cost of living in Texas continues to rise. Most may have realized when they were hired that their employer doesn’t offer Social Security, making the promises made about their TRS pension their only source of income. A cost-of-living adjustment for the pensions of retired teachers hasn’t happened since 2004, while their health care premiums are eating away at what little money they do get.
Senate Bill 12, authored by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and sponsored by state Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, uses $1.1 billion from the state savings account over the next two years. The legislation shores up the pension fund by gradually increasing state, school district and teacher contributions over the next six years. It also gives retired teachers a one-time “13th check” of up to $2,000, which state Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, in his most recent column said would be arriving next month. Teachers who retired at the end of 2018 will be eligible.
The Retired School Personnel of Angelina County met recently to learn about their retirement and issues they need to watch for this year. Glenna Santo, chair for the Texas Retired Teachers Association State Retirement Education Committee, spoke to retired, soon-to-be retired and active teachers for the majority of the meeting. She covered a multitude of topics related to the TRS and the Texas Legislature. She also spoke about some of the changes lawmakers made during this year’s legislative session and the caveat with the system.
Santo explained the three players in the system — the Legislature, the TRS and the TRTA — and the roles they play in how the system operates. The discussion then moved to an overview of the system’s features and benefits.
She also told attendees about that always-in-play caveat, that the Legislature can change benefits, as they have eight times since 2005, not including changes that are going to occur this year.
“They can change it,’’ Santo said. ‘‘So if you think that your tier is in place and you’re golden, no. The Legislature may come back and have a different program and TRS will have to change it and reclassify you.”
The TRS also administers health care benefits for active and retired teachers, but there’s no mandate for TRS to provide retiree health care. That’s based on what funding the Legislature provides. If lawmakers decide not to fund TRS, retirees would have to find alternative health care through services like Medicare.
David Franssen, president of the Retired School Personnel of Angelina County, encourages educators to take an active role in their future by block voting for education and contacting their state representatives. The organization’s next meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church.
Given the enormity of the American education system, this isn’t just a problem facing Texas, but the entire nation. Our teachers deserve a pension that serves them; they shouldn’t have to be trying to decide between medical bills and groceries.
