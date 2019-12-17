The safety and security of students, staff and facilities is a priority for administrators in every school district. They’re trying to be proactive to ensure the safety of everyone entrusted to their care.
As much as we hate to say it, we’re not sure that’s entirely possible because each new day seemingly brings with it a new threat.
In the last couple of years, there have been multiple reports of bomb threats, weapons and reports of hazing or sexual assault in almost every one of our local school districts.
‘‘It is scary as hell to know this is what our world is coming to,’’ one parent wrote following one incident earlier this year.
Of course, that parent is right. Over the last couple of years, our schools have taken a number of steps to beef up the security measures to ensure the safety of our children.
But is it enough? And can it ever be enough?
A couple of incidents on Thursday of last week illustrate that point.
First, the Lufkin Police Department filed first-degree felony warrants on two former Pineywood Community Academy students following an investigation into an alleged threat made in April.
Fast forward to November, when police received new information concerning that threat. Messages between the two students included maps of the school, photos of accessible guns owned by family members and an entry titled “shooting plans suicide ... ”
Language used in the communications appeared to have borrowed directly from a similar list written by the Columbine (Colorado) High School shooters, according to police.
That same day, Lufkin school trustees approved a $127,000 School Safety and Security Grant to improve security measures. The funds come from a $1 million Texas Education Agency grant that is being disbursed to Texas schools. Administrators can spend the money on a variety of things to improve safety and security, like fencing and security cameras.
Lufkin Superintendent Lynn Torres also announced plans for the district to hire two additional resource officers, putting the total number of human officers at 11 with one canine officer.
But the threats to schools also extend into the digital realm.
During November’s school board meeting, Lufkin trustees accepted a nearly $1 million plan to update the district’s technology and cybersecurity.
Brad Stewart, executive director of technology; Josh Williams, director of technology; and Summer Garcia, cybersecurity coordinator, gave a presentation on legislation passed by the state, the current dangers the district should be ready for in cybersecurity and a plan to prepare.
Stewart said the most important defense against cybersecurity is hardware. He said the technology department has developed a multifaceted approach to modernize the infrastructure to increase systems availability while focusing on cybersecurity to protect students and staff.
Garcia told stories about incidents in Henderson, Tyler and Etoile and at PCA, where hackers stole information and demanded money for its return or redirected money from employees’ accounts to their own. From 2016 to June of 2019, she said there were more than 700 ransomware attacks on school districts in Texas.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed by hackers to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. Ransomware typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website.
In a recent column on this page, Torres wrote, ‘‘It’s disheartening that we live in a time and world where children, and adults in charge of supervising children, have to address safety and security issues like never before.
‘‘We live in a different time, as we all know. The time of not locking doors and playing in the neighborhood streets until the porch light came on seems foreign to students today.’’
Sadly, she’s right. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to addressing the issue. But our school districts are trying, and that’s at least a step in the right direction.
