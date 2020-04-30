Fawning season is well underway, and the Pineywoods of Angelina County are chock full of deer — even right here inside Lufkin's city limits.
And with more of us enjoying the outdoors and working from home this April, we may start to notice more wildlife in our backyards, neighborhoods or surrounding areas.
It’s not uncommon this time of year to see young deer in Crown Colony and along Brentwood and College drives, just to name a few of the more popular whitetail watering holes in town. And while newborn fawns may not be visible to the casual observer for several weeks due to the camouflage of their mottled coats and their mother’s care in hiding them from predators, scores of young deer can usually be seen by motorists traveling along FM 58 and U.S. Highway 69.
Since deer will typically leave their fawns for hours at a time, returning only to nurse them, these cuddly-looking baby animals are often discovered lying quietly in tall grass or brushy areas. And that’s where, unfortunately, well-meaning people sometimes pick them up, thinking they have been abandoned by their mothers and need help. This is rarely the case, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
A fawn should only be picked up if it is covered in fire ants or is otherwise seriously injured, according to the TPWD. These fawns need assistance and should be taken to a wildlife rehabilitator immediately.
And it’s not just deer but all wild animals that experts are advising citizens to leave alone.
Other species, including birds and snakes, are also active — and typically seen more frequently — this time of year. Add the abundance of recent rainfall in the area to the mix and you have a recipe for increased sightings of displaced wildlife. But we should resist the urge to help in most instances; if left alone, these critters will return to their natural environment.
This is also the time of year that young birds are out of their nests but cannot fly. But despite your natural instinct to help, if the bird’s eyes are open, it has a coat of feathers and it’s hopping around, experts say it’s probably fine. Grounded fledglings will typically be up and flying within a few days.
So when might a wild animal need your help? The Humane Society of the United States offers the following signs:
■ Presented by a cat or dog
■ Evidence of bleeding
■ An apparent or obvious broken limb
■ Featherless or nearly featherless and on the ground
■ Shivering
■ A dead parent nearby
■ Crying and wandering all day long
If you see any of these signs, the Humane Society urges you to find help for the animal, and, if necessary, safely capture and transport it to the appropriate place for treatment.
If it is determined that a wild animal is sick or injured, call the TPWD wildlife information line at (512) 389-4505 during business hours or their dispatch line at (512) 389-4848 after-hours — or access the department’s website at tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/rehab/ — for a referral to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Don’t let your desire to “help” a seemingly abandoned baby critter, whose mother is probably watching from nearby cover, actually harm an animal family. As well-intentioned as you are — and as cute as “Bambi” or “Thumper” may be — no human can give better care to a wild animal than its natural parents.
